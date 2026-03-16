Woody's Hoodies Surpasses $175,000 Raised for Local Cancer Initiatives in Just Two Years

Published on March 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







Windsor, Ontario - Windsor Spitfires forward Carson Woodall helped mark the second anniversary of Woody's Hoodies on March 15th by presenting a $24,000 donation to Play for a Cure following a ceremonial puck drop at yesterday's Spitfires home game.

The funds-raised through sales of Woody's Hoodies apparel-represent the initiative's latest contribution toward local cancer initiatives. The Woodall family rounded the donation up from $22,480 to $24,000 in recognition of Carson's jersey number #24.

The milestone comes as Woody's Hoodies marks two years since launching on St. Patrick's Day 2024, raising more than $175,000 for cancer initiatives in just two years through a grassroots effort fueled by community support.

Founded by Woodall to honour his grandmothers and support the fight against cancer, Woody's Hoodies has grown into a recognizable symbol across arenas, schools, workplaces, and streets throughout Windsor-Essex County and beyond.

Community support has been at the heart of the initiative's success, with teams, schools, and workplaces across the region embracing the cause. One of the largest contributions came from the Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant, which placed the largest single order in Woody's Hoodies history, helping drive additional funds toward cancer initiatives.

Every Woody's Hoodie features a custom ribbon on the sleeve combining the symbols representing breast and ovarian cancer, a visible reminder of the cause during post-game handshake lines and throughout the community..

"It's pretty amazing to see how much the Windsor-Essex community has supported Woody's Hoodies." says Woodall. "What started as a way to honour my nanas has grown into something much bigger than I ever imagined. Seeing people wearing the hoodies around rinks, schools, and around the city means a lot, and knowing that support has helped raise over $175,000 for cancer initiatives is incredible. I'm really grateful to everyone who has supported us and helped make a difference."

Woody's Hoodies is incredibly proud of what the community has helped achieve together in just two short years and looks forward to the many new collaborations and team partnerships still to come.

About Play for a Cure

Now in its sixth year, Play for a Cure is a one-of-a-kind hockey event that has raised over $2 million for the Cancer Research Collaboration Fund, supporting local collaborative cancer research.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

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