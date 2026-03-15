March 14/26 - GUE (1) - OS (4)

Published on March 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Up Next...

The Storm are back at home for a Sunday 7:07pm puck drop as the Kitchener Rangers come to town.

The Storm keep things on the road with a Saturday night tilt against the Owen Sound Attack. To purchase Guelph Storm tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office sponsored by JL's Home Hardware in the Sports Hall of Fame Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Upcoming Home Games...

Sunday, March 15th 7:07pm - Kitchener Rangers @ Guelph Storm

Wednesday, March 18th 6:37pm - London Knights @ Guelph Storm

Friday, March 20th 7:07pm - Owen Sound Attack @ Guelph Storm

To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.

Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.

The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

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