Colts Complete 6-5 Comeback over the Oshawa

Published on March 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts pulled off a thrilling comeback Sunday afternoon, defeating the Oshawa Generals 6-5 in overtime at the Tribute Communities Centre.

Barrie struck first early in the opening period when Ben Wilmott continued his strong season, finishing a setup from Cole Beaudoin and Emil Hemming just moments into the first to give the Colts a 1-0 lead.

Oshawa responded quickly, however, as Brady Blaseg evened the score midway through the frame before Anthony Figliomeni found the back of the net less than two minutes later to give the Generals a 2-1 advantage heading toward the intermission.

The Colts answered early in the second period on the power play. Emil Hemming fired home his 25th goal of the season converting a play set up by Joe Salandra and Kashawn Aitcheson to tie the game.

Barrie continued to build momentum moments later when Brad Gardiner capitalized on another power play opportunity, scoring his 30th of the season at 6:02. The goal, assisted by Beaudoin and Salandra, restored the Colts' lead at 3-2.

Oshawa refused to go away. Harrison Franssen pulled the Generals even late in the second period with a power play marker before the home side surged ahead in the third. Owen Griffin scored early in the period, and Brooks Rogowskiadded another power play goal with just over five minutes remaining to give Oshawa a 5-3 lead.

Facing a two-goal deficit late in regulation, the Colts mounted a dramatic comeback.

With Barrie killing a penalty, Parker von Richter delivered a crucial shorthanded goal, finishing a play started by Wilmott and Aitcheson to pull the Colts within one.

Then, with the net empty and time winding down, Cole Beaudoin stepped up in the biggest moment. The Colts captain buried his 32nd goal of the season, converting a feed from von Richter and Aitcheson to tie the game 5-5 and force overtime.

In the extra frame, Barrie completed the comeback. Ben Wilmott struck for his second goal of the game, finishing a pass from Brad Gardiner to seal the 6-5 overtime victory for the Colts.

The win was fueled by several standout performances, including Wilmott's two goals, Beaudoin's three-point night, Barrie erased a late two-goal deficit to secure the road victory.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

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