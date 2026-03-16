Colts Complete 6-5 Comeback over the Oshawa
Published on March 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Barrie Colts News Release
The Barrie Colts pulled off a thrilling comeback Sunday afternoon, defeating the Oshawa Generals 6-5 in overtime at the Tribute Communities Centre.
Barrie struck first early in the opening period when Ben Wilmott continued his strong season, finishing a setup from Cole Beaudoin and Emil Hemming just moments into the first to give the Colts a 1-0 lead.
Oshawa responded quickly, however, as Brady Blaseg evened the score midway through the frame before Anthony Figliomeni found the back of the net less than two minutes later to give the Generals a 2-1 advantage heading toward the intermission.
The Colts answered early in the second period on the power play. Emil Hemming fired home his 25th goal of the season converting a play set up by Joe Salandra and Kashawn Aitcheson to tie the game.
Barrie continued to build momentum moments later when Brad Gardiner capitalized on another power play opportunity, scoring his 30th of the season at 6:02. The goal, assisted by Beaudoin and Salandra, restored the Colts' lead at 3-2.
Oshawa refused to go away. Harrison Franssen pulled the Generals even late in the second period with a power play marker before the home side surged ahead in the third. Owen Griffin scored early in the period, and Brooks Rogowskiadded another power play goal with just over five minutes remaining to give Oshawa a 5-3 lead.
Facing a two-goal deficit late in regulation, the Colts mounted a dramatic comeback.
With Barrie killing a penalty, Parker von Richter delivered a crucial shorthanded goal, finishing a play started by Wilmott and Aitcheson to pull the Colts within one.
Then, with the net empty and time winding down, Cole Beaudoin stepped up in the biggest moment. The Colts captain buried his 32nd goal of the season, converting a feed from von Richter and Aitcheson to tie the game 5-5 and force overtime.
In the extra frame, Barrie completed the comeback. Ben Wilmott struck for his second goal of the game, finishing a pass from Brad Gardiner to seal the 6-5 overtime victory for the Colts.
The win was fueled by several standout performances, including Wilmott's two goals, Beaudoin's three-point night, Barrie erased a late two-goal deficit to secure the road victory.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026
- Rangers Close out Season Series in Guelph with 4-1 Win - Kitchener Rangers
- Colts Complete 6-5 Comeback over the Oshawa - Barrie Colts
- Generals Come up Short in Overtime to Colts - Oshawa Generals
- Woody's Hoodies Surpasses $175,000 Raised for Local Cancer Initiatives in Just Two Years - Windsor Spitfires
- Dylan Smoskowitz Sets Colts Record with 44 Wins in First Season - Barrie Colts
- Five Points from Zhilkin Leads Spirit Past Sting 7-3 - Saginaw Spirit
- Egorov Records 2nd Straight Shutout in 3-0 Victory over Hounds - Brantford Bulldogs
- Faulkner the OT Hero Once Again in Petes Win over Battalion - Peterborough Petes
- Frontenacs Outwork Steelheads to Wrap Weekend with a Win - Kingston Frontenacs
- Colts Score Five Straight to Down Wolves 5-2 on St. Patrick's Night - Barrie Colts
- Game Preview: Kitchener Rangers at Guelph Storm - March 15th, 2026 - Kitchener Rangers
- March 14/26 - GUE (1) - OS (4) - Guelph Storm
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit at Sarnia Sting - Saginaw Spirit
- Generals Welcome Colts for St. Patrick's Night - Oshawa Generals
- Opportunity to Sweep the Weekend Lies Before the Frontenacs - Kingston Frontenacs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Barrie Colts Stories
- Colts Complete 6-5 Comeback over the Oshawa
- Dylan Smoskowitz Sets Colts Record with 44 Wins in First Season
- Colts Score Five Straight to Down Wolves 5-2 on St. Patrick's Night
- Barrie Colts Set for Annual St. Patrick's Day Celebration vs. Sudbury
- Barrie Colts to Wear Winning CHL Jersey Contest Design