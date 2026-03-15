Generals Welcome Colts for St. Patrick's Night

Published on March 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals return home for their annual St. Patrick's Day game against the Central Division-winning Barrie Colts.

When the Generals last played at the TCC on Wednesday, they suffered a 5-4 loss to the Sudbury Wolves before going to Peterborough the next night and hanging on for a 3-2 victory against their archrival Petes.

After Matthew Humphries left the game early with an upper-body injury, Jaden Cholette went on to make 37 saves in relief to lead Oshawa to victory. Matthew Wang also netted the game-winner in the third period with his second goal as a General.

Meanwhile, the Colts are closing out their own back-to-back after defeating Sudbury 5-2 at home last night. They also played Thursday night to begin their week, but dropped 3-2 in overtime to the Ottawa 67's.

Despite already clinching their division, Barrie still has a chance at the Eastern Conference's top spot. They are five points back of the Brantford Bulldogs entering play, but only have four games remaining to catch them.

As last year's Eastern finalists prepare for their fourth and final meeting of the season, the Colts are going for a season-series sweep of Oshawa after taking the first three games.

The Generals put up a fight in their last contest against Barrie on the road back in January but could not keep up with their high-end offense in the third and dropped 4-2.

With an assist Thursday night, Owen Griffin extended his point streak to ten games with 13 assists during that stretch. The Blue Jackets' prospect not only leads Oshawa in scoring but has also been one of the league's most crafty playmakers all year thanks to his elite senses.

On Barrie's side, Utah prospect Cole Beaudoin has also been one of the top talents in the OHL all season and is the league's seventh-highest scorer with 83 points, including 31 goals. Beaudoin generates offense in many hard-working ways and is reliable on both ends of the ice.

Action picks up at 6:05 pm. Watch on Rogers TV, stream on FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio. For single-game tickets, click here.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

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