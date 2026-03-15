Frontenacs Outwork Steelheads to Wrap Weekend with a Win
Published on March 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Brampton - The Frontenacs wrapped up their weekend in Brampton on Sunday afternoon for the final matchup with the Steelheads this season.
It was a great start for the Frontenacs, who got on the board just four minutes into the hockey game courtesy of Nolan Buttar. The assist coming from Alex McLean, Buttar's goal would be good for his 11th of the season. Brampton would tie the game five minutes later. 1-1, the score heading into the second period.
The goals kept coming for Kingston in the second period. Landon Wright, Kieren Dervin, and Matthew Frost would all add tallies in the middle frame. Gavin Betts, who would make his second start of the weekend, would slam the door on the Steelheads, making eight saves in the middle period. 4-1 Frontenacs after 40 minutes.
Kingston would take care of business in the third period, and Betts would continue to be impressive for the Frontenacs, shutting down any Steelhead chances. Kingston wouldn't add any goals either; the final score from the CAA Arena was 4-1 Kingston.
The Frontenacs would win all three games on their weekend road trip. They now return home to Slush Puppie Place to take on the Barrie Colts Wednesday night.
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