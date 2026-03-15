Game Preview: Kitchener Rangers at Guelph Storm - March 15th, 2026

Published on March 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Guelph, ON - Sitting on 96 points this season, the Kitchener Rangers hit the road to Guelph tonight to battle their Highway 7 rivals once again, looking to keep the points rolling in and secure top seed in the Western Conference. Puck drop is set for 7:07 p.m. at the Sleeman Centre.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 467 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

This season:

The two teams have held seven matchups so far this season with the Blueshirts claiming six victories, four times at home and twice in the Royal City. Their last head-to-head clash handed Kitchener a narrow 5-4 victory, turning the game into an offensive showcase on both sides. Dylan Edwards put together a three-point night for the Rangers, scoring two goals and adding an assist. Tyler Hopkins answered for Guelph with two goals of his own, finishing just one point behind Edwards.

Past Years:

Kitchener have still posted a positive record in Guelph with an 11-8-1-0 record over the past five season in the Royal City while also posting a 29-11-1-0 record overall in that same time. Last season saw the two teams meet eight times, with the Rangers taking seven of those matchups.

RANGERS ROUND UP (45-13-4-2)

Fresh off a 3-2 win over the Owen Sound Attack on Friday, the Rangers will look to carry their momentum in to Sunday night's game with Guelph. Now sitting three points ahead of the Flint Firebirds with a game in hand, every game is crucial with just four remaining on the schedule. Andrew Vermeulen opened the scoring in Friday's win, while Cameron Reid and Christian Humphreys added the other two goals later in the game. Reid (14G, 39A) sits just nine points back of Sam O'Reilly (27G, 35A), placing him fifth in Rangers' standings and fifth across the OHL.

PLAYERS TO LOOK FOR:

Jack Pridham has been a key part of Kitchener's roster this season, recording 85 points (42G, 43A) and carrying a ten-game point streak into tonight's matchup. The Chicago Blackhawks prospect has been putting up numbers all season long. Dylan Edwards has also played a big role in Kitchener's success, quickly climbing near the top of the team scoring with an impressive 82 points (37G, 45A), just three behind Pridham.

Drafted Rangers:

The Kitchener Rangers have a loaded roster of NHL drafted talent. Among twelve players drafted to the NHL, five were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Gabriel Chiarot (Vancouver Canucks), Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other six players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), Sam O'Reilly (Tampa Bay Lightning via EDM), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), and Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings). Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) was selected in 2023.

SCOUTING THE GUELPH STORM (27-32-2-3)

Following a 4-1 loss to the Owen Sound Attack on Saturday, the Guelph Storm hold firm in the sixth-seed in the Western Conference with 59 points. Leo Serlin accounted for Guelph's lone goal in that matchup, with helpers from Hunter McKenzie and Layne Gallacher. Serlin now sits among the Storm's top five scorers this season with 40 points (15G, 25A).

PLAYERS TO LOOK FOR:

Tyler Hopkins has emerged as one of the primary threats for the Guelph Storm this season, leading the club with 49 points (24G, 25A). He enters tonight riding an eight-game point streak (8G, 5A), registering at least one point in each game. Rookie forward Jaakko Wycisk has also made his presence felt in his first OHL season, climbing into eighth in rookie scoring with 39 points (17G, 22A).

Drafted Storm:

Guelph have four NHL drafted players. Tyler Hopkins (Toronto Maple Leafs), Quinn Beauchesne (Pittsburgh Penguins), and Grant Spada (Tampa Bay Lightning) were all selected in the 2025 NHL Draft. Ethan Miedema (Buffalo Sabres) heard his name called in 2023.

Broadcast Coverage:

Sunday's game against the Guelph Storm will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Sunday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

After Sunday, the Blueshirts head back to the Aud for their St. Patrick's Day and Billet Appreciation game night in what will be a pivotal matchup to claim top seed in the Western Conference against the Flint Firebirds. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. Secure your tickets at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

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