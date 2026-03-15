Dylan Smoskowitz Sets Colts Record with 44 Wins in First Season

Published on March 15, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







Barrie Colt's Dylan Smoskowitz continues to make history in his first season as head coach.

With Barrie's 5-2 victory over the Sudbury Wolves on St. Patrick's Night, Smoskowitz secured his 44th win of the season, setting a new franchise record for the most wins by a first-year head coach in Colts history.

The victory surpasses the previous mark of 43 wins, set by former Colts bench boss Bill Stewart in his debut season with the club.

The milestone also places Smoskowitz in elite company across the Ontario Hockey League. With 44 wins, he now sits in a three-way tie for the most wins by a first-time head coach in a single OHL season.

Beyond the win total, the Colts have also thrived on special teams throughout the season. Following the latest victory, Barrie's power play sits at 26.5 percent, one of the best regular-season marks in franchise history. The previous high-water mark came during the 2009-10 season, when the Colts finished with a 26.3 percent success rate on the man advantage.

While the success has come quickly, Smoskowitz's connection to the organization runs deep.

A former player for the organization who later spent several seasons as an assistant coach with the club, Smoskowitz stepped into the head coaching role ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Barrie's leadership group has seen firsthand the impact Smoskowitz has had on the team during his first season behind the bench.

Colts Vice President and General Manager Marty Williamson praised Smoskowitz's commitment to the players and the culture of the organization.

"Very proud of him, as I've seen firsthand his work ethic and passion for our players to help them develop and understand the culture we expect," Williamson said.

Colts owner Howie Campbell also reflected on the decision to promote Smoskowitz to the head coaching role.

"When it was first brought to my attention that Dylan was ready to be a head coach, there was no doubt in my mind that he was ready for the challenge," Campbell said. "With him now achieving these milestones, it's only living proof that we were correct in our decision."

Smoskowitz himself acknowledged the influence of those who helped shape his path to where he is today.

"Learning from the late and great Dale Hawerchuk and learning from Marty Williamson, learning what it takes to be a survivor in this league as a player, learning what it takes to be a coach in this league and be a mentor to the younger guys... and now as I step into this head coaching role I have a lot to be grateful for," Smoskowitz shared with CTV News earlier this year.

That foundation has translated into immediate success behind the Barrie bench.

Under Smoskowitz's leadership, the Colts have produced one of their strongest regular seasons in recent years, combining offensive depth with one of the most dangerous power plays the franchise has seen in more than a decade.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 15, 2026

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