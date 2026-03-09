Attack Head to Brampton After Clinching Playoffs Saturday

The Owen Sound Attack come into this week after an overtime win over the Sarnia Sting Saturday night, clinching a playoff birth. With the playoffs now secured the Attack will be looking to catch Guelph in the standings who is currently sitting three points ahead of the Attack and stay ahead of the Saginaw Spirit who sit one point back of them. The Attack have won three of their last four games and have gotten a point in seven of their last nine games and now are going to Brampton for an 11 am game day meeting with the Steelheads on Tuesday.

HEAD TO HEAD:

This weekday game will be the second and final meeting between the Attack and Steelheads with the Attack winning the first game 5-0 in Owen Sound back on February 21st. The Attack swept the season series last year and will be looking to do so again Tuesday. The Steelheads currently sit in ninth in the Eastern Conference and are coming into this game after beating the Ottawa 67's in overtime which snapped a 13 game losing streak.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (24-30-3-5)

The Attack currently sit at 24-30-3-5 and are 4-3-1-2 in their last 10 games. The Attack come into this week looking to climb as much as they can in the standing after getting points in seven of their last nine games, to do so they will be looking to continue their high power offensive attack as they currently sit in 9th for goals for, and will turn to their top performers, Pierce Mbuyi (30-35-65), Tristan Delisle (28-29-57), Harry Nansi (13-40-53), Lenny Greenberg (13-33-46), and Cole Zurawski (23-21-44) to lead the offence. The Attack will count on goaltenders Trenten Bennett (8 W, 3.97 GAA, and 0.897 SAV%) and Matthew Koprowski (6 W, 4.40 GAA, 0.870 SAV%, and 1 SO) to shut the door this week. The Attack look to continued success with their sixth ranked power play, which is clicking at a 24.7% rate.

DRAFTED ATTACK:

Among two players drafted to the NHL, Trenten Bennett (NJD) and Harry Nansi (TOR) who were both taken in the 2025 NHL Draft. The future is now for the Attack with 6 players ranked in the NHL Central Scouting midterm rankings for North American Skaters for the 2026 NHL Draft; Pierce Mbuyi (44th), Cole Zurawski (47th), Wesley Royston (51st) Elliot Arnett (127th), Julian Brown (197th) and Nicholas Sykora (221st).

NCAA COMMITTED ATTACK:

The Attack currently have 12 players on their roster committed to play in the NCAA when done playing in the OHL: John Banks (Massachusetts) Trenten Bennett (St. Lawrence), Jake Crawford (Bowling Green), Tristan Delisle (Michigan Tech) Lenny Greenberg (Sacred Heart), Landon Jackman (Quinnipiac), Pierce Mbuyi (Penn State), Noah Roberts (Sacred Heart), Nicholas Sykora (Quinnipiac), Masen Wray (Holy Cross), Braedyn Rogers (Rochester Institute of Technology), and Cole Zurawski (Notre Dame).

SCOUTING THE STEELHEADS (16-36-6-3)

Heading into this weekend game the Steelheads are 16-36-6-3, and are 1-9-0-0 in their last 10 games. Leading the way for the Steelheads is Kieran Witkowski (11-19-30), Nathan Amidovski (11-19-30), Julian DeMiglio (13-14-27). The Steelheads will be looking for strong play from their goaltenders, Zach Bowen (15 W, 3.25 GAA and 0.897 SAV%), Luke Johnson (1 W, 3.59 GAA and .884 SAV%), and Peter Chlebowski (0 W, 4.81 GAA and .867 SAV%).

DRAFTED STEELHEADS:

The Steelheads have zero current players drafted to the NHL.

