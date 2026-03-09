Rangers' Sam O'Reilly Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Sam O'Reilly of the Kitchener Rangers is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, collecting three goals, five assists and eight points over three games.

O'Reilly's week was headlined by a career-high five-point (2-3-5) performance on Wednesday night in Sarnia as the Rangers doubled-up the Sting 6-3. O'Reilly followed-up his first star performance with second star honours at home on Friday, scoring a shorthanded goal and adding an assist in a 3-0 win over the Soo Greyhounds. He chipped in an assist in Sunday's 5-2 loss in Windsor, giving him 33 points (15-18-33) over 24 games since joining the Rangers in January.

A 19-year-old from Toronto, O'Reilly has produced 61 points (27-34-61) over 52 games between Kitchener and London this season, with an impressive 58.4% success rate in the faceoff circle. Selected by the Edmonton Oilers in the first round (32nd overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft, O'Reilly was dealt to Tampa Bay in July 2025 in a deal that saw the Oilers acquire forward Isaac Howard. Originally London's second round (37th overall) pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, O'Reilly has registered 188 points (75-113-188) over 187 career regular season games and has enjoyed a successful career in the playoffs, producing 34 points (12-22-34) over 36 games that contributed to back-to-back OHL championships. He won a bronze medal with Canada's National Junior Team this past January.

2025-26 Cogeco OHL Player of the Week:

Sept. 18-21: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 22-28: Ethan Czata (Niagara IceDogs)

Sept. 29-Oct. 5: Kashawn Aitcheson (Barrie Colts)

Oct. 6-12: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 13-19: Adam Benak (Brantford Bulldogs)

Oct. 20-26: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Oct. 27-Nov. 2: Harry Nansi (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 3-9: Alex Kostov (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 10-16: Nathan Aspinall (Flint Firebirds)

Nov. 17-23: Marek Vanacker (Brantford Bulldogs)

Nov. 24-30: Kieron Walton (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 1-7: Alex McLean (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 8-14: Christopher Brown (Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 15-21: Alex Pharand (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 28-Jan. 4: Egor Barabanov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 5-11: Cole Beaudoin (Barrie Colts)

Jan. 12-18: Nikita Klepov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 19-25: Jake O'Brien (Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 26-Feb. 1: Kevin He (Flint Firebirds)

Feb. 2-8: Ben Wilmott (Barrie Colts)

Feb. 9-15: Egor Barabanov (Saginaw Spirit)

Feb. 16-22: Quinn Beauchesne (Guelph Storm)

Feb. 23-Mar. 1: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Mar. 2-8: Sam O'Reilly (Kitchener Rangers)







