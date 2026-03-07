Rangers Blank the Hounds 3-0 and Extend Win Streak to Seven
Published on March 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, Ont. - It was a playoff like atmosphere at The Aud Friday night as the Kitchener Rangers blanked the Soo Greyhounds 3-0. It was the Rangers 44th win of the season and their seventh-straight victor. Jack Pridham and Sam O'Reilly stayed hot as they each collected a pair of points. Pridham scored his 40th and 41st goal of the year for his second straight two-goal game. His point streak now sits at eight straight games. O'Reilly added his 27th which tied him with Jack Pridham for the OHL lead with five shorthanded goals.
Christian Kirsch earned his fourth shutout of the season and stopped all 25 shots that came his way. It was his 25th win of the year and his fourth shutout of the season. The Rangers now sit at 94 points, and an OHL best 44 wins, with only six games remaining in their hunt for both the top seed in the West and the best record in the OHL.
Attendance: 7,320
Scoring Summary:
First Period
SOO 0 - KIT 1 - GWG
3:42 Jack Pridham (40) - Sam O'Reilly, Dylan Edwards
Third Period
SOO 0 - KIT 2 - SHG
3:37 Sam O'Reilly (27) - Unassisted
SOO 0 - KIT 3 - ENG
17:24 Jack Pridham (41) - Matthew Andonovski
The Numbers Game:
Shots: SOO 25 - KIT 37
Power play: SOO 0/3 - KIT 0/5
FO%: SOO 49% - KIT 51%
The Starting Goalies:
Carter George (SOO) - 34/36 Saves, Two Goals Against, Loss
Christian Kirsch (KIT) - 25/25 Saves, Shutout (4th), Win
UP NEXT:
The Blueshirts will play one more game on Sunday to close out this week's slate of games, this time on the road to face the Windsor Spitfires. Puck drop is set for 4:05 p.m. at the WFCU Centre.
Images from this story
|
Kitchener Rangers defenceman Carson Campbell eyes the Soo Greyhounds goal
