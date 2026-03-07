Cooper and Headrick Each Find Back of the Net as Otters Fall in London

London, Ontario -- The Erie Otters would kick off the season's final three-in-three Friday as they would pay their final visit of the season to Canada Life Place in London to take on the rival Knights in the first of a home-and-home. Looking to find their first win in March, Erie would hope it would come at the expense of their greatest rivals.

The opening period would commence with the Knights putting together a few strong shifts in the offensive zone as Erie looked to gain a foothold. The first half of the period would play out quite evenly with the Otters getting strong defensive contributions and solid goaltending, yet not finding themselves having the chance to go forward. It would take the Knights nearly 14 minutes to find the back of the net as they would see Cohen Bidgood (12) break the deadlock with a rebound in front as he would make it 1-0 London. Just 27 seconds later, the home team would have another to their name as this time it would be Braiden Clark (18) striking on a strong passing play making it 2-0 in favor of the Knights. London would continue to keep the pressure on throughout the rest of the opening period and would find another goal as Ryan Brown (21) would score to make it a 3-0 lead in favor of the home side, a lead they would take into the second period. The Knights would out-shoot Erie through 20 minutes of play 9-1.

The middle frame would begin with the Knights on the front foot once more, looking to grow their lead. It would take just 90 seconds for the home side to score as Cohen Bidgood (PPG, [2], 13) would strike for the second time in the game to make it a 4-0 game. London would continue to keep the heat on in their offensive zone, displaying strong puck-movement and chance creation and it would be the green and gold to score the game's next goal with Evan Van Gorp (11) striking to make it 5-0 London. Following this tally, Noah Tegelaar would replace Charlie Burns in net for the Otters. Erie would find an answer of their own as the game would roll on as Tyler Cooper (7) would pick-up a great position in front to make it a 5-1 game. The Knights would once again find the response after this Otter tally as Cohen Bidgood ([3], 14) would finish off his first OHL hattrick to make it 6-1 Knights. London would add one more before the end of the period with Braiden Clark ([2], 19) scoring his second of the game to make it a 7-1 game, the lead the Knights would carry into the third period, out-shooting Erie 24-7 through 40 minutes.

The third period would start with the Knights looking to hold their lead and put the game away. The Knights would add to their advantage quite quickly as Braiden Clark ([3], 20) would score to finish his hattrick and give the Knights an 8-1 lead. London would keep their foot on the gas pedal as a short-handed chance would fall to Brody Cook (SHG, 6) as he would make no mistake on the breakaway to make it 9-1 London. Just over a minute later, on the same power play, the Otters would get one back with Evan Headrick (PPG, 7) firing one home to make it a 9-2 game. The Knights would add one more before the game would come to an end as a rebound in front would fall to Max Crete (5) who would finish it to give the Knights a 10-2 lead and hand Erie their largest amount of goals conceded in a game this season. London would go onto win by the score of 10-2, taking the opener of the home-and-home which will conclude Saturday in Erie. Final shots on goal would favor the Knights 37-18.

