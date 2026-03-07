Firebirds Handle Sting, 3-1

Published on March 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

SARNIA, Ont. - Mason Courville made 22 saves, Kevin He had two assists and the Flint Firebirds beat the Sarnia Sting, 3-1, on Friday night at Progressive Auto Sales Arena. Flint took sole possession of second place in the Western Conference with the win, opening up a two-point lead over the idle Windsor Spitfires.

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The Firebirds started the scoring in the first period as Rylan Fellinger zipped a pass to the left wing corner that found He. He waited and sent it back to Fellinger who was crashing the back post. Fellinger chipped the puck past the blocker of Kale Osipenko and Flint went ahead, 1-0.

Flint added to that in the first minute of the second period with a power play goal. He fed Nathan Aspinall at the top of the left circle for a one-timer that navigated traffic and beat Osipenko, doubling the Birds lead. Later in the second period, Ihnat Pazii picked up a loose puck and skated to open space outside the right circle. Pazii spun and flicked a wrist shot that sailed past a screened Osipenko on the short side, extending the Firebirds' lead to 3-0.

Sarnia got one back late in the second period when Sarvir Jaworski was sprung down the right wing into the Flint zone. Jaworski sent a wrist shot on net that got through Mason Courville who was hugging the post and the score was 3-1.

The Sting would pull Osipenko for an extra attacker late in the third period but could not crack Courville again as Flint eventually hung on for the 3-1 win. The Firebirds improved to 40-15-4-3 with their win while Sarnia dropped to 18-36-7-1.

POSTGAME NOTES:

Nathan Aspinall's goal was his 30th of the season. It's the first time he has reached 30 goals in his OHL career...Flint now has 87 points on the season. Its franchise record is 89, accomplished in the 2021-22 season...the Firebirds are also two wins shy of the franchise record of 42, also from the 2021-22 seaosn...Flint finished the season series against Sarnia with a record of 4-2-1-1.

UP NEXT:

The Firebirds will return home to host the Windsor Spitfires on Saturday night. It's Education Appreciation Night, sponsored by the Michigan Education Association and Sovita Credit Union and all education staff employees can receive a free ticket to the game at the Dort Financial Center box office. Puck drop at the Dort Financial Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.

