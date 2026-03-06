Colts Fall 5-3 to Bulldogs at Home Thursday Night

Published on March 6, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







Brantford opened the scoring late in the first period when Adam Jiricek netted his 16th goal of the season at 15:05. The Bulldogs doubled their lead less than a minute later as Cooper Dennis scored at 15:59 to give the visitors a 2-0 advantage heading into the intermission.

Barrie responded early in the second period on the power play. Mason Zebeski cut the deficit in half with assists from Brad Gardiner and Calvin Crombie. Just over two minutes later, Parker von Richter capitalized with another power-play goal at 4:43, assisted by Zebeski and Gardiner, tying the game at two.

The Colts continued their push midway through the period when Emil Hemming scored his 24th goal of the season at 11:26, with Zebeski picking up the assist to give Barrie its first lead of the night.

Brantford answered late in the second period, beginning with Jiricek's second goal of the game at 16:57 to tie the contest. Adam Benak followed shortly after, scoring the eventual game-winner at 18:08 to restore the Bulldogs' lead.

Dennis added an empty-net goal late in the third period to seal the 5-3 victory for Brantford.

The Colts will look to rebound at Sadlon Arena this Saturday.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 6, 2026

