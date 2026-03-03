Friday Night Showdown at the Den Headlines Fan Appreciation Night

Published on March 3, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

(Greater Sudbury, ON) - The Sudbury Wolves continue their playoff push this weekend with a key Friday night matchup at the Den against the Oshawa Generals on March 6th at 7:05 p.m., proudly sponsored by Gateway Casinos Sudbury.

Friday will also mark Fan Appreciation Night, a celebration dedicated to Wolves Nation. Fans can expect big prizes to be won all night long, exciting in-game contests, and giveaway extravaganzas throughout the evening. The organization looks forward to thanking the community for its tremendous support all season long.

The Wolves enter the weekend following a three-game homestand against the Soo Greyhounds, North Bay Battalion, and Kingston Frontenacs, finishing 1-2-0-0. After falling to the Soo and North Bay, Sudbury closed out the stretch with a thrilling 5-3 victory over Kingston, highlighted by Artem Gonchar's game-winning goal with just one minute remaining in regulation.

The weekend concludes with a Highway 17 rivalry matchup on Sunday, March 8, as the Wolves travel to North Bay to take on the Battalion at 2:00 p.m. Fans can catch the action live on the Wolves' free Listen Live radio broadcast HERE or watch on FloHockey HERE.

Single game tickets for Friday's Fan Appreciation Night are available now and can be purchased HERE or at the Sudbury Community Arena Box Office.

Early Bird Season Tickets for 2026/27 are also on sale, offering the best value, priority access, and exclusive member benefits. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early for a chance to win and to take advantage of Early Bird pricing. For more information, email [email protected].







