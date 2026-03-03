Mack Diggins Signed to Standard Player Development & Scholarship Agreement for 2026-27 Season

Published on March 3, 2026

The Owen Sound Attack are excited to announce they have signed free agent power forward Mack Diggins to a Standard Player Development & Scholarship agreement for the 2026-27 season.

"I am excited and honored to be apart of the Owen Sound organization, said Diggins. "I believe the culture in Owen Sound and my style of play will be a good match. I look forward to a big offseason to prepare for the jump to the OHL and help win games for the organization."

Coming from the Fairbanks Ice Dogs Tier II Junior team in Alaska, the six-foot-one 08 ¬Â² forward has recorded 12 goals, 25 assists and 37 points in a 48 game 2025-26 season in the NAHL.

Also appearing in the 2026 NAHL Top Prospects game for the Selects White team, Diggins recorded 3 points in two games play (2 goals & 1 assist).

Attack General Manager, Dale DeGray says he is looking forward to seeing Mack at the Attack's training camp next August. "He is a big strong power type forward who plays a smart game with the park and sees the ice well. He has good offensive thought process while defensively being supportive for his teammates. We would like to welcome Mack and his family to the organization."







