Over $33,000 Raised for Tyson Downs Association

The Owen Sound Attack and Tyson Downs Association (TDBeAT) are thrilled to share the result of the January 31st fundraising game, with a final tally of $33,961.35 raised.

The in-game fundraising activities included an extremely generous bucket pass dollar total of $7679, and a Chuck-A-Puck and donation total of $1857. The jersey auction which featured the custom TDBeAT themed game worn and issued jerseys raised a total of $10,120.11.

The Attack and Tyson Downs Association would like to thank their game night sponsors including Krueger Custom Steel and Machining LTD., TD Smith Transporting, Walker Aggregates, Cardio Choc, Mike Barber Masonry, Stauffer Tree Service, MacKinnon Plumbing and Heating, Have1.com and everyone else that supported the game with their time and contributions.

With the proceeds from this game, TDBeAT will continue to deliver their CPR and AED training courses, and are also actively working to sponsor and provide working outdoor AED devices in high traffic areas of Owen Sound.

"The Owen Sound Attack are thrilled to see the response to our game night with the Tyson Downs Association." Said Evan Longland, Attack Coordinator of Community Relations, "The family and everyone associated with TDBeAT has been incredibly generous with their time and effort to make the night what it was, and they are an incredible asset to our community with the work they offer, built off of their shared loss and love of Tyson. The Attack look forward to working with TDBeAT moving forward, and to seeing the planned outdoor AED implementation take shape soon."

Dear Fans and Supporters,

The Tyson Downs Association (TDBeAT) would like to thank everyone who contributed to making this game an enormous success.

To the fans: you have once again proven to be the most generous and supportive in the league. We would also like to recognize our volunteers, as well as the Owen Sound Junior B Lacrosse players and executive, for managing the many details that made the evening possible.

TDBeAT remains committed to giving back to our community. We are continuing our awareness programs by offering free CPR and AED training to youth ages 16-21. Additionally, we are excited to announce our next initiative: donating and sponsoring outdoor accessible AEDs throughout the community.

A special thank you goes to the Owen Sound Attack hockey team. This event would not have been possible without the dedicated efforts of Evan and his team. To the coaches, trainers, and players: the respect and professionalism you showed toward our mission exceeded all expectations. The win on the ice made the evening even sweeter.

Together, we can help prevent sudden cardiac death by advocating for increased access to AEDs. Cardiac arrest can happen to anyone, anywhere, at any time. Remember: "You don't need to be the best, you just need to give your best."

Thank you,

Tyson's Family and the TDBeAT Association.







