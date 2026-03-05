Knights Defeat Storm 5-2 In Midwest Division Matchup
Published on March 4, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
London Knights News Release
LONDON, ON - London jumped out to an early lead, as a Henry Brustewicz point shot found its way through traffic just over four minutes into the game.
The Knights kept the momentum going, scoring twice in the final minute of the opening frame, with goals from Evan Van Gorp and Braiden Clark giving London a 3-0 lead through twenty minutes.
In the second, Jaxon Cover found his own rebound and found Ryan Brown in the slot, who tallied his 20th of the season on a wide open net.
Just 3 minutes later, Guelph came up with a response, as Mark Pape capitalized on a fortunate bounce off the back wall, cutting the deficit to three.
Guelph struck again off the stick of Parker Snelgrove in the third, giving the Storm a glimmer of hope for a comeback.
The Knights responded however, as Jaxon Cover tallied his 3rd point of the game on a rebound goal, extending London's lead back to three.
The Knights play host Erie next, as they face the Otters in a home-and-home matchup on Friday in London, and Saturday in Erie.
