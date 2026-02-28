Spitfires Defeat Knights 6-1 In Friday Knight Matchup
Published on February 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
London Knights News Release
LONDON, ON - Windsor opened the scoring early in the opening frame, thanks to captain Liam Greentree tallying his 30th of the season.
The Knights responded, holding the Spitfires to just 2 more shots on net all period, and grabbing a goal of their own via Jaxon Cover to tie the game at 1-1 after 20.
The Spitfires managed to find the back of the net more times (4) than they had shots in the first period (3). Ethan Belchetz scored early, followed by Liam Greentree adding his second of the game just 23 seconds later.
Greentree later completed the hat trick, and Alex Pharand added Windsor's fourth unanswered goal to put the Spitfires up 5-1 after 2 periods.
Blackhawks draft pick A.J. Spellacy got in on the action for Windsor in the third to extend Windsor's victory margin to 5.
London heads straight on the road to face the Brampton Steelheads tomorrow, Saturday, February 28th at 4:00 pm.
