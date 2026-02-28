Frontenacs Youth Leads Kingston to 6-3 Win

Published on February 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Frontenacs youth leads Kingston to 6-3 win Category: Article February 27, 2026 Sault Ste. Marie - It was game two of the Northern Road Trip for the Frontenacs, who made the journey to the Soo for a date with the Greyhounds on Friday night.

Despite allowing a goal seven minutes into the third period, the Frontenacs did a nice job of weathering the storm the Greyhounds started with on Friday. Matthew Minchak would get the start for Head Coach Troy Mann and make 18 saves in the opening frame. Three minutes after allowing the first goal, Kingston would strike back. Nolan Buttar would clean up a rebound and pot his ninth goal of the season. 1-1, the score after the first period.

It was quite the second period in the Soo. The Frontenacs would score three straight goals to start the period. Aleks Kulemin and Nolan Snyder would both add a tally, and Landon Marleau would find the back of the net for the first time in his OHL career. In just his third game as a Frontenac, the son of NHL legend Patrick Marleau would bang home a crucial goal for Kingston. The Greyhounds would get two goals back late in the period, setting up a good third period.

It was all Frontenacs in the third period. Backed by Minchak making big saves when it counted, Tomas Pobezal and Robin Kuzma would both find the back of the net to give Kingston a massive 6-3 victory in the Soo Friday night.

The team now has a day off on Saturday before making their way to Sudbury to take on the Wolves in the final leg of the northern road trip, before they return to Slush Puppie Place next Friday to take on the Brampton Steelheads.







