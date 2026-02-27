OHL Announces Academic Players of the Month for February

Published on February 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL) News Release







TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced Academic Players of the Month for February, recognizing dedication to excellence in the classroom.

East Division - Gerry DiCunzolo (Peterborough Petes)

First-year Peterborough Petes forward Gerry DiCunzolo is the East Division Academic Player of the Month for February, achieving an 86% average in Grade 11 studies through University of Nebraska High School. His courseload has included English, Precalclulus - Trigonometry and Economics.

"Gerry is a strong student and has shown a deep commitment to his academics during his first year in the OHL with the Petes," said Peterborough General Manager Mike Oke.

"Gerry hasn't let the busy hockey schedule impact his ability to achieve success in the classroom," said Ian Armstrong, who provides academic support. "During our regular check-ins Gerry shows that he is committed to his studies, ensuring that assignments are completed on time and dedicating the appropriate amount of time to be fully prepared for tests and exams."

A 16-year-old from Buffalo, NY, DiCunzolo has appeared in 37 games with the Petes this season, recording eight points (4-4--8). He was chosen by Peterborough in the third round (61st overall) of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection from Shattuck St. Mary's School. He had a standout showing for the United States during last summer's U17 Four Nations Tournament and is committed to Penn State University (NCAA).

Central Division - Zach Nyman (Brampton Steelheads)

Rookie Brampton Steelheads defenceman Zach Nyman is the Central Division Academic Player of the Month for February, achieving a 96% average in Grade 12 studies through South Central Interior Distance Education. Nyman has also volunteered at Lawyers Feed the Hungry throughout last summer, helping with the Law Society Foundation's Sunday meal service program.

"Zach has done an outstanding job of balancing the demands of a full OHL schedule with his academic responsibilities," said Steelheads Assistant Coach Matt Chiarantano. "He approaches his schoolwork with the same focus, discipline, and professionalism that he brings to the rink every day. This recognition is well deserved and a great reflection of the habits and character he shows both on and off the ice."

Nyman has 11 points (2-9--11) through 30 games in 2025-26. The 5-foot-9, 178Ib. defenceman was selected by the Steelheads in the fifth round (94th overall) of the 2024 OHL Priority Selection and spent last season with the BCHL's Penticton Vees. The former two-time OHL Cup finalist and GTHL champion with the Vaughan Kings is committed to the University of Michigan (NCAA).

Midwest Division - Max Delisle (Owen Sound Attack)

Owen Sound Attack rookie forward Max Delisle is the Midwest Division Academic Player of the Month for February, achieving an 85% average in first semester Grade 11 courses at Owen Sound District Secondary School. He's carrying a 93% average in his second semester studies.

"Max is an enthusiastic learner with a tremendous work ethic," said Attack Academic Advisor Sarah Rowe. "His teachers appreciate his positive attitude and his ability to focus on a task. He always seeks new challenges and strives to do his best both in the classroom and as a valuable player for the Attack."

Owen Sound's first round (5th overall) pick in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection, Delisle has produced 12 points (4-8--12) over 47 games. The native of St. Andrews West, ON is a graduate of the Toronto Titans AAA program, and won a World U17 Challenge gold medal with Canada Red in November, producing two points (1-1--2) over five games. Delisle's brother, Tristan, also plays for the Attack while father, Miguel, played in the OHL for Ottawa, Owen Sound and Kingston from 1998-2003.

West Division - Andrew Robinson (Windsor Spitfires)

Windsor Spitfires defenceman Andrew Robinson is the West Division Academic Player of the Month for February, excelling to such a degree that he graduated high school a semester early at St. Anne's Catholic High School. Robinson maintained a Grade 12 average of over 90%.

"Andrew is an exceptional student-athlete who currently plays for the Windsor Spitfires while demonstrating outstanding academic achievement," said Spitfires Academic Advisor Danielle Chevalier. "Balancing the demanding schedule of elite hockey with rigorous academic expectations, Andrew has maintained an average above 90% in all of his Grade 12 university-level courses, including highly challenging subjects such as Calculus and Advanced Functions. His ability to excel in these courses reflects not only his strong intellectual ability, but also his discipline, time management, and commitment to excellence. Andrew's academic strength and work ethic are further highlighted by the fact that he graduated a semester early, an accomplishment that speaks to both his motivation and maturity. He approaches his responsibilities with focus and determination, and his success in both athletics and academics demonstrates his well-rounded character and strong potential for continued achievement in future pursuits."

An 18-year-old from Oakville, ON, Robinson has 18 points (5-13--18) through 53 games in his first full OHL season. Windsor's third round (58th overall) pick in 2024 appeared in four games during the 2024-25 season, spending most of it with the OJHL's Georgetown Raiders, producing 34 points (3-31--34) over 53 games. Robinson is a former OHL Cup finalist and back-to-back-to-back GTHL champion with the Vaughan Kings AAA program. He is committed to Providence College (NCAA).

2025-26 OHL Academic Players of the Month

East Division

February - Gerry DiCunzolo (Peterborough Petes)

January - Thomas Vandenberg (Ottawa 67's)

December - Colin Feeley (Oshawa Generals)

November - Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

October - Aiden O'Donnell (Oshawa Generals/Brantford Bulldogs)

Central Division

February - Zach Nyman (Brampton Steelheads)

January - Brady Smith (Sudbury Wolves)

December - Ryerson Edgar (Niagara IceDogs)

November - Ryder Cali (North Bay Battalion)

October - Cole Emerton (Barrie Colts)

Midwest Division

February - Max Delisle (Owen Sound Attack)

January - Braidy Wassilyn (London Knights)

December - Alexander Bilecki (Kitchener Rangers)

November - Eric Frossard (Guelph Storm)

October - Lucas Ambrosio (Erie Otters)

West Division

February - Andrew Robinson (Windsor Spitfires)

January - Harris Pangretitsch (Soo Greyhounds)

December - Chase Gaughan (Sarnia Sting)

November - Dimian Zhilkin (Saginaw Spirit)

October - Mason Vaccari (Flint Firebirds)







