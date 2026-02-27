Generals, Bulldogs Clash for Second Time in Nine Days

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals get set for their sixth and final meeting of the season with the Eastern Conference-leading Brantford Bulldogs.

It is the second time in nine days that the East Division foes have squared off in Brantford with the Bulldogs coming out on top last week by a 4-2 margin.

After falling behind 2-0, the Generals responded with two second period markers to tie it, but Jake O'Brien, who has been in a thorn in Oshawa's side all season with 15 points against them, netted the game-winner in the third on the power play.

This time, however, Oshawa comes in with a bit of positive energy after a 3-2 overtime win up in Owen Sound Wednesday night. Ironically, former Bulldog Lucas Moore netted the game-winner, going between the legs and roofing it upstairs to cap off a two-point game.

Brantford is also coming off a one-goal win on Wednesday after the Steelheads gave them a scare. Brampton scored four straight goals and took a 4-2 lead into the third, but the Bulldogs responded with three in the final 20 to get the win, 5-4.

That victory gave Brantford a three-point gap over the Barrie Colts for tops in the Eastern Conference entering play tonight. They also lead the Kitchener Rangers by the same margin with ten games left on their schedule.

Harrison Franssen returned to the lineup from a lingering injury two night ago, but the Gens will keep an eye on Brooks Rogowski's and Aiden O'Donnell's respective conditions.

Oshawa hopes to salvage what is left in the season series between them and the Bulldogs as Brantford has taken four of the first five games. The Generals' lone win against them came back in late-November.

Puck drop from TD Civic Centre is set for 7:00 pm. Watch on Rogers TV, stream on FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







