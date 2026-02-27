Gerry DiCunzolo Named East Division Academic Player of the Month

Peterborough Petes forward Gerry DiCunzolo

(Peterborough, ON) - The Ontario Hockey League announced today that Petes first year forward Gerry DiCunzolo has been named the East Division's Academic Player of the Month for February.

DiCunzolo achieved an 86% average in Grade 11 studies through University of Nebraska High School. His courseload has included English, Precalculus - Trigonometry and Economics.

"Gerry is a strong student and has shown a deep commitment to his academics during his first year in the OHL with the Petes," said Peterborough General Manager and Vice President of Operations Michael Oke.

"Gerry hasn't let the busy hockey schedule impact his ability to achieve success in the classroom," said Ian Armstrong, who provides academic support for the Petes. "During our regular check-ins Gerry shows that he is committed to his studies, ensuring that assignments are completed on time and dedicating the appropriate amount of time to be fully prepared for tests and exams."

A 16-year-old from Buffalo, NY, DiCunzolo has appeared in 37 games with the Petes this season, recording eight points (4-4--8). He was chosen by Peterborough in the third round (61st overall) of the 2025 OHL Priority Selection from Shattuck-St. Mary's School. He had a standout showing for the United States during last summer's U17 Four Nations Tournament, picking up eight points in four games.

The Petes are back in action on Saturday, February 28, when they travel to Saginaw to take on the Saginaw Spirit. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Dow Event Center. The game will be broadcast live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5, and FloHockey.

