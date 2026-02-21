Rye Picks up League Leading 31st Win in Brampton
Published on February 20, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye vs. the Brampton Steelheads
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Charles Warburton)
(Brampton, ON) - On Friday, February 20, the Peterborough Petes were in Brampton to take on the Brampton Steelheads for the final time this season. The Petes scored two empty net goals late in the third period to win the game by a score of 4-1.
Kieron Walton led the way for the Petes, scoring once and adding two assists. Adam Novotný scored and had an assist, while Brennan Faulkner picked up two assists. Matthew Soto and Aiden Young scored, with James Petrovski and Francis Parish each recording an assist. Easton Rye stopped 34/35, picking up his league leading 31st win.
Game Recap:
First Period:
No Score
Second Period:
Peterborough Goal (6:58) PP - Kieron Walton (36), Assists - Adam Novotný (29), James Petrovski (21)
Third Period:
Brampton Goal (7:24) - Kieran Witkowski (10), Assists - Matej Stankoven (11), Carter Hicks (9)
Peterborough Goal (13:23) - Matthew Soto (16), Assists - Brennan Faulkner (13), Kieron Walton (38)
Peterborough Goal (18:17) EN - Adam Novotný (28), Assist - Francis Parish (4)
Peterborough Goal (18:40) EN - Aiden Young (18), Assists - Brennan Faulkner (14), Kieron Walton (39)
The Petes are back in action on Sunday, February 22, when they host the Brantford Bulldogs for their Talk Today game presented by CMHA. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Very limited tickets for the game are still available, calling (705) 743-3561, or by visiting the Doane Grant Thornton Box Office during office hours. Fans can also catch the game on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5, and FloHockey.
Images from this story
|
Peterborough Petes left wing Kieron Walton vs. the Brampton Steelheads
(Charles Warburton)
|
Peterborough Petes left wing Kieron Walton and goaltender Easton Rye
(Charles Warburton)
|
Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye vs. the Brampton Steelheads
(Charles Warburton)
