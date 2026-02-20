Strohack Scores, Adds Two Assists in 5-4 Loss to Battalion
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes left wing Brennan Faulkner (left) vs. the North Bay Battalion
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Kenneth Andersen Photography)
(Peterborough, ON) - On Thursday, February 19, the Peterborough Petes hosted the North Bay Battalion in front of their 19th sell-out of the season at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. The game was the Petes annual Indigenous Heritage Night presented by Crowe's Gas.
The game featured performances from the Smoke Trail Drum and Dance Group from Alderville First Nation, as well as representatives from Crowe's Gas, Alderville First Nation, Curve Lake First Nation, and Hiawatha First Nation taking part in the ceremonial puck drop.
The Petes pressed hard to tie the game late, but the Battalion held on, winning the game by a score of 5-4.
Grayden Strohack led the way for the Petes, scoring and adding two assists. Kieron Walton, Yanis Lutz, and Adam Novotny scored, while Garrett Frazer, Brennan Faulkner, Matthew Perreault, and Easton Rye picked up assists.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Peterborough Goal (15:41) - Kieron Walton (35), Assists - Garrett Frazer (12), Grayden Strohack (9)
Second Period:
North Bay Goal (5:07) PP - Nick Wellenreiter (18), Assists - Kaden Pitre (19), Kent Greer (15)
North Bay Goal (12:35) - Ryder Carey (12), Assists - Hayden Barch (7), Evgeny Dubrovtsev (18)
Third Period:
North Bay Goal (:19) - Lirim Amidovski (20), Assists - Sebastien Gervais (19), Ryder Cali (11)
Peterborough Goal (7:58) - Yanis Lutz (9), Assists - Brennan Faulkner (13), Matthew Perreault (20)
Peterborough Goal (10:33) - Grayden Strohack (1), Unassisted
North Bay Goal (11:58) - Brandt Harper (6), Assist - Bronson Ride (15)
North Bay Goal (17:39) - Ethan Procyszyn (23), Assists - Nick Wellenreiter (24), Kaden Pitre (19)
Peterborough Goal (18:13) - Adam Novotný (27), Assists - Grayden Strohack (10), Easton Rye (1)
The Petes are back in action on Friday, February 20, when they travel to Brampton to take on the Brampton Steelheads. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the CAA Centre. Fans can catch the game on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5, and FloHockey.
Images from this story
|
Peterborough Petes defenceman Grayden Strohack (left) and goaltender Easton Rye vs. the North Bay Battalion
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes left wing Adam Novotný (left) vs. the North Bay Battalion
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
|
Peterborough Petes left wing Brennan Faulkner (left) vs. the North Bay Battalion
(Kenneth Andersen Photography)
