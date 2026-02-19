Preview: Playoff Push Continues against Barrie & Brampton

Published on February 19, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Owen Sound Attack News Release







The Owen Sound Attack will be going to Barrie on Thursday to take on the Eastern Conference's second ranked Colts for a 7 pm puck drop before hosting the Brampton Steelheads in Owen Sound at 7 pm on Saturday. Saturday's game will be the Canadian's Mental Health Association Talk Today game. The Attack look to snap a seven game losing streak this weekend as they find themselves in 8th place in the Western Conference sitting 3 points back of Saginaw and 4 points back of Guelph in the West.

HEAD TO HEAD:

This will be the sixth and final regular season meeting between the Attack and the Colts this season, the Attack won the first three before the Colts took the last two matchups with the most recent one being a 5-1 game on January 18th here in Owen Sound. The Attack come into this game on a seven game loosing streak and look to break that and win the season series against the Colts who bring their own seven game streak into this meeting, winning their last seven. This will be the first look the Attack and Steelheads get of one another this season as their previous scheduled game was rescheduled due to weather for March 10th. The Attack currently sit seven points ahead of the Steelheads, as both teams bring a seven game loosing skid into this weekend and hope to turn things around and get back into the win column.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (20-29-2-4)

The Attack currently sit 20-29-2-4 and find themselves on a seven game losing streak and will be looking to get back into the win column. In their last 10 games the Attack are 2-6-1-1, and will be looking to continue their high power offensive attack as they currently sit tied for 7th for goals for and will turn to their top performers Pierce Mbuyi (28-30-58), Tristan Delisle (26-23-49), Harry Nansi (10-35-45), Cole Zurwaski (22-20-42) and Nicholas Sykora (19-18-37) to lead the offence. The Attack will count on goaltenders Trenten Bennett (7 W, 4.18 GAA and 0.891 SAV%) and Matthew Koprowski (3 W, 4.65 GAA and 0.863 SAV%) to shut the door this weekend. The Attack look to continued success with their fifth ranked power play, which is clicking at a 24.7% rate.

DRAFTED ATTACK:

Among two players drafted to the NHL, Trenten Bennett (New Jersey Devils) and Harry Nansi (Toronto Maple Leafs) who were both taken in the 2025 NHL Draft. The future is now for the Attack with 6 players ranked in the NHL Central Scouting midterm rankings for North American Skaters for the 2026 NHL Draft; Pierce Mbuyi (44th), Cole Zurawski (47th), Wesley Royston (51st) Elliot Arnett (127th), Julian Brown (197th) and Nicholas Sykora (221st).

NCAA COMMITTED ATTACK:

The Attack currently have 12 players on their roster committed to play in the NCAA when done playing in the OHL: John Banks (Massachusetts) Trenten Bennett (St. Lawrence), Jake Crawford (Bowling Green), Tristan Delisle (Michigan Tech) Lenny Greenberg (Sacred Heart), Landon Jackman (Quinnipiac), Pierce Mbuyi (Penn State), Noah Roberts (Sacred Heart), Nicholas Sykora (Quinnipiac), Masen Wray (Holy Cross), Braedyn Rogers (Rochester Institute of Technology), and Cole Zurawski (Notre Dame).

SCOUTING THE COLTS (27-11-2-4)

The Cols are sitting in first in the Central Division and second in the Eastern Conference at 27-11-2-4, they are four points behind the Eastern leading Brantford Bulldogs and are on a 7 game winning streak while going 9-1-0-0 in their last 10 games. Leading the way for the Colts is Cole Beaudoin (25-49-74), Ben Wilmott (24-32-56), and Kashawn Aitcheson (24-31-55). Looking to stop the Attack offence for the Colts will be Ben Hrebik (23 W, 2.78 GAA and 0.922 SAV%) and Arvin Jaswal (13 W, 2.36 GAA and .925 SAV%).

DRAFTED COLTS:

The Colts have six players drafted into the NHL, one taken in the 2023 NHL Draft, Brad Gardiner (DAL), three of them were taken in the 2024 NHL Draft, Emil Hemming (DAL), Cole Beaudoin (UTA), and Gabriel Eliasson (OTT). The other two were taken in the 2025 NHL Draft, Kashawn Aitcheson (NYI) and Evan Passmore (NYR).

SCOUTING THE STEELHEADS (15-29-6-3)

Heading into this weekend game the Steelheads are 15-29-6-3, and are 2-4-3-1 in their last 10 games. Leading the way for the Steelheads is Nathan Amidovski (9-19-28), Julian DeMiglio (11-14-25), and Kieran Witkowski (9-16-25). The Steelheads will be looking for strong play from their goaltenders, Zach Bowen (14 W, 3.33 GAA and 0.894 SAV%) and Luke Johnson (1 W, 3.28 GAA and .892 SAV%).

DRAFTED STEELHEADS:

The Steelheads have zero current players drafted to the NHL.

Stay up-to-date on all the action this week by watching live on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streaming on FloHockey or listening in on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio. You can also follow the Attack's Struyk Energy System social media feeds for live updates at @Attackohl.

UPCOMING HOME GAMES

Sat. Feb. 21, 2026 vs Brampton Steelheads, 7pm

Wed. Feb. 25, 2026 vs Oshawa Generals, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 7, 2026 vs Sarnia Sting, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 14, 2026 vs Guelph Storm, 7pm

Wed. Mar. 18, 2026 vs Flint Firebirds, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 21, 2026 vs Kitchener Rangers, 7pm







