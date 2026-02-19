Served by the Storm Raises $2,500 for Adopt-A-School Program

Published on February 19, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







On February 17th, the Guelph Storm held the annual Served by the Storm dinner at Montana's BBG & Bar in Guelph. The benefit dinner raised $2,500 for the Adopt-a-School program. The program provides rewards and incentives to elementary school students throughout Wellington County for exemplary achievement in the classroom, extra-curricular activities, and volunteer work. In many cases, the Adopt-a-School program proudly gives local kids the chance to attend their first hockey game. The Guelph Storm would like to thank the wonderful staff at Bobby Montana's who helped make the event a success!

Lastly, the Guelph Storm would like to thank the fans who attended the event. Without you, events like Served by the Storm would not be possible.

About Montana's

Founded in 1995 Montana's BBQ & Bar has been serving up 'smokin Canadian barbecue for almost 30 years. Whether you're looking for a perfectly grilled steak, a place to watch the game or daily deals on your bevy's and BBQ we're the right place. Click here to learn more.

