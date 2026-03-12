Sunday Is Brandt Coffee on Us Night Sponsored by Brandt

Sunday, March 15th is Brandt Coffee on Us Night at the Sleeman Centre, as the Kitchener Rangers visit the Royal City for the final time during the regular season.

On Sunday night, fans can visit one of two coffee stations located at the top of sections 107 and 117 to receive a complimentary cup of coffee provided by the Sleeman Centre, courtesy of Brandt. Coffee will be served starting from 6:00pm until the start of the third period while supplies last.

About Brandt

Brandt is a customer-driven company, privately owned and family-run, strengthened by diversification and succeeding through specialization. For nine decades, the people of Brandt have stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the hardworking men and women that they serve. And really, there's no place they'd rather be because just like them, it's when they're working hard and getting things done that they're at their best. Their success is driven by a passionate belief in the unlimited potential of the company and the ultimate success of their customers and they act on that belief every single day. That's Powerful Value, Delivered.

