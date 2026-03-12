Explore the OHL: Niagara IceDogs

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) is home to 20 teams-17 in Canada and three in the United States. Shifting the focus beyond hockey operations, the OHL aims to highlight the distinctiveness of each member club. The League will showcase how current players and future prospects embrace their junior hockey careers within their respective cities, emphasizing the unique qualities that define each team and its community.

NIAGARA ICEDOGS

HISTORY

The Niagara IceDogs have been a pillar of junior hockey in the Niagara Region since relocating to St. Catharines in 2007. The IceDogs have reached the OHL Championship Series twice, earning Eastern Conference titles in 2011-12 and 2015-16. With a strong focus on player development, the franchise has produced several NHL talents and continues to be a proud representative of hockey in the heart of Niagara. The IceDogs have called the Meridian Centre home since October 2014 after playing their first seven seasons at the Jack Gatecliff Arena, that has since been demolished.

TEAM TROPHY CASE

Bobby Orr Trophy (Eastern Conference Champions)

Champions in 2016 (Defeated Barrie in 4 games)

Champions in 2012 (Defeated Ottawa in 5 games)

Emms Trophy (Central Division Champions)

2 Times - 2019, 2012

PROMINENT ON-ICE OHL AWARD WINNERS

Eddie Powers Memorial Trophy (Top Scorer)

2018-19: Jason Robertson

Max Kaminsky Trophy (Defenceman of the Year)

2011-12: Dougie Hamilton (CHL and OHL)

Jim Rutherford Trophy (Goaltender of the Year)

2010-11: Mark Visentin

Leo Lalonde Memorial Trophy (Overage Player of the Year)

2011-12: Andrew Agozzino; 2007-08: Michael Swift

Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy

2011-12: Andrew Agozzino

EDUCATION

Current Niagara IceDogs high school players attend Governor Simcoe Secondary School. Over the years, the IceDogs have supported players who have achieved strong academic success. Niagara is also home to Brock University and Niagara College, well-regarded institutions that provide excellent post-secondary opportunities for players looking to balance academics with their hockey careers.

Bobby Smith Trophy (Scholastic Player of the Year)

2010-11: Dougie Hamilton

Ivan Tennant Memorial Award (Top Academic High School Student)

2014-15: Stephen Dhillon, 2009-10: Dougie Hamilton, 2008-09: Freddie Hamilton

ARENA

The Meridian Centre is a modern sports and entertainment facility located in the heart of downtown St. Catharines, Ontario. Opened in 2014, it features a hockey seating capacity of over 5,300, creating an energetic atmosphere for IceDogs games. In addition to being the home of the IceDogs, the Meridian Centre hosts concerts, sporting events, and community gatherings, playing a central role in the Niagara Region's entertainment scene.

BILLET LIFE

Niagara IceDogs players are supported by 18 dedicated billet families spread throughout the Greater Niagara Region. These families offer players a home away from home, creating a supportive and stable environment that allows them to thrive both on and off the ice. Their commitment plays a vital role in the players' personal, academic, and athletic development during their time in Niagara.

NOTABLE ALUMNI

The Niagara IceDogs have a proud history of developing NHL-calibre talent. Alex Pietrangelo, a steady and elite defenceman, has built an exceptional career, winning Stanley Cups with both the St. Louis Blues and Vegas Golden Knights. Dougie Hamilton, a decorated defenceman known for his offensive instincts from the blueline, has been a key contributor throughout his NHL career. Ryan Strome, a skilled forward with strong playmaking ability, has made a significant impact with several NHL clubs. All three left a lasting mark in Niagara, helping shape the team's competitive identity and reputation for producing top-tier talent.

SPECIAL EVENTS

The IceDogs celebrate team bonding and community connection through memorable outings like their annual trip to the Maid of the Mist and bowling nights at Parkway Social. Beyond the rink, the team maintains a strong presence in the region through school visits and community appearances.

NOTABLE LANDMARKS

Niagara is home to some of Ontario's most iconic landmarks, blending natural wonder with vibrant attractions and historic charm. Niagara Falls draws visitors from around the world with its breathtaking power and beauty. Nearby, Clifton Hill offers a lively mix of entertainment, dining, and family-friendly fun. For a quieter escape, the historic Port Dalhousie Lighthouses provide scenic views and a glimpse into the region's maritime past.

FUN FACT

Niagara is best known for the stunning Niagara Falls and the charming town of Niagara-on-the-Lake, famous for its its welcoming atmosphere and vibrant arts scene. The region is also home to many vineyards that produce some of Canada's finest wines. Beyond all that, Niagara has a strong sense of community that brings people together throughout the year.

WHERE TO EAT

Niagara has plenty of great places to eat for every taste. Team favourites include The Keg in St. Catharines and Joe Feta's Greek Village, which serves up authentic Greek dishes.

