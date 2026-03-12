Generals Make Final Visit of Season to Peterborough

Published on March 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals begin the second of a back-to-back when they head up the 115 to face their archrivals, the Peterborough Petes.

The Generals kicked off their week last night with a high-event game against the Sudbury Wolves but came out on the other side of a 5-4 result after the Wolves rallied back from a three-goal deficit in the third.

It is the sixth game in eight days for Oshawa, including three in four during last week's road trip, while Peterborough plays their first of the week after also competing three times in four nights last week picking up two wins, including one in overtime over the Ottawa 67's.

The long-time rivals hit the ice for the first time since mid-February, where the Gens took a convincing 8-4 win in front of a rocking TCC crowd. Peterborough native Lucas Moore tallied five points that night while Owen Griffin and Harrison Franssen each potted two goals. Griffin also rides a nine-game point streak coming into tonight with eleven assists in that stretch.

The last time these two met from Peterborough was in early-January. After Porter Byrd-Leitner opened the scoring early, the Petes tallied three straight, including the winner from Adam Novotny, for a 3-1 victory and their third win on their home ice over Oshawa this season.

Despite already locking up a playoff spot, the Petes are still in a race as they fight with the North Bay Battalion for the fourth seed in the East. Peterborough enters play with a three-point advantage while North Bay also plays tonight, hosting the Brantford Bulldogs.

As these two rivals clash for the seventh time this season, and final time from Peterborough Memorial Centre, the Gens hope to play spoiler while the Petes get ready for the playoffs with a talented and hungry team led by Novotny, Aiden Young, Kieron Walton and many more.

The puck drops at 7:05 pm. Watch on Rogers TV, stream on FloHockey or listen on the Oshawa Generals Radio.







