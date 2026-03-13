Kingston Jumps Niagara in Standings After Gutsy Win
Published on March 12, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
St. Catharines - The Frontenacs were on the road Thursday night in what was their biggest game of the season so far, a tilt with the Niagara IceDogs, with just one point separating them in the Eastern Conference Standings.
It was a textbook first 20 for Kingston. Gavin Betts would weather the storm early in the first period, making two breakaway saves. Moments after that, Matthew Frost would fly down the wing with speed and beat Vladislav Yermolenko for his 11th goal of the season. Kingston would take a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.
It was a quiet second period for the Frontenacs offensively. The team would throw just eight shots in the direction of Yermolenko. At the other end, Betts would continue to be great, making 15 saves in the middle frame. Jakub Chromiak would sneak his 10th of the season past Betts on a Niagara power play. 1-1, after 40 minutes in St. Catharines.
It was a third period full of emotion for Kingston. With scrums after almost every whistle and chances at both ends, it was the Frontenacs who showed more heart on Thursday night. Matthew Frost would grab his second goal of the night on the power play to give the Frontenacs a lead early in the final frame. When it mattered most, Gavin Betts was phenomenal for Kingston. Making many saves in the third period, Bett's best came with just seconds left on the clock when he robbed Ethan Czata one-on-one. The highlight reel save would secure the two points for Kingston. 2-1, the final score from St. Catharines.
The Frontenacs now continue their weekend road trip, heading to Erie Friday night to take on the Otters before wrapping up the weekend in Brampton on Sunday.
