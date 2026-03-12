OHL Futures Camp to Showcase Top 2026 Draft Prospects at Ridley College from May 1-3

TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) is proud to announce the launch of the OHL Futures Camp, taking place from Friday, May 1st to Sunday, May 3rd, 2026. Hosted in partnership with Ridley College in St. Catharines, Ontario, this exclusive, invite-only event replaces the former OHL Combine that was first established in 2010, and serves as a premier showcase for the next generation of OHL talent.

The OHL Futures Camp will feature 120 of the top players eligible for the 2026 OHL Priority Selection, hailing from across Ontario and the United States. To ensure the highest level of competition, rosters for the six participating teams will be hand-selected by OHL Member Teams, with official invitations issued directly from the League Office.

Beyond OHL scouting, the Futures Camp carries significant national weight. The event will be utilized by Hockey Canada as an evaluation opportunity for the National Under-17 Program. Additionally, there will be NHL participation, and players will be exposed to NHL Combine testing protocols as part of the experience.

"The transition from the OHL Combine to the OHL Futures Camp represents our commitment to providing an elite, comprehensive evaluation and development experience for prospective players," said OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford. "Partnering with a prestigious institution like Ridley College allows us to host a world-class event where these young athletes can showcase their skills in front of key decision-makers at the OHL, Hockey Canada, and NHL levels."

Established in 1889, Ridley College is one of the oldest and most prestigious independent boarding and day university-preparatory schools in Canada. Situated on a sprawling 90-acre campus in St. Catharines, Ridley College boasts the largest boarding program in Ontario and attracts students from over 65 countries. The school is a leader in positive education with a vision of ensuring students graduate with a foundation of skills and habits upon which they can build a flourishing life.

For the OHL Futures Camp, the athletes will benefit from Ridley's premier athletic facilities, which include the state-of-the-art Evans Athletic Centre, Tiger Arena, Suzanne Court '86 Family Fitness Centre and comprehensive athletic training spaces. The campus provides a highly professional, enclosed environment perfect for high-performance development and evaluation.

"Ridley College is proud to partner with the Ontario Hockey League to host the inaugural OHL Futures Camp," said David Zanic, Ridley College Interim Director of Athletics. "Welcoming the very best of the 2026 draft-eligible talent in the province to our campus is both a privilege and a reflection of our shared commitment to excellence in athletic development. Our facilities will provide a world-class environment for evaluation, development, and competition, and we are excited to support the next generation of OHL and hockey leaders as they take this important step in their journey."

Camp Format and Schedule:

Friday, May 1st: The camp kicks off with comprehensive off-ice fitness testing alongside dedicated on-ice skills sessions.

Saturday, May 2nd & Sunday, May 3rd: The weekend transitions into highly competitive, full 5-on-5 gameplay. Each of the six teams will play two games on Saturday and one final game on Sunday.

To provide an authentic OHL experience, all teams will be coached by current OHL Team Staff Members.

Furthermore, the OHL remains committed to holistic player development. Throughout the weekend, the league will host comprehensive OHL Player Support & Experience Seminars for both players and their parents, providing them with valuable information to navigate the transition to the OHL and beyond.

