Captain O'Brien Powers Bulldogs to 4-2 Win over Generals

Published on February 19, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







BRANTFORD, ONTARIO. The Brantford Bulldogs kick off their week on home ice, welcoming the Oshawa Generals to the TD Civic Centre for a Wednesday night showdown.

The matchup also marked the return of former Bulldogs Lucas Moore and Aiden O'Donnell, who made their first trip back to Brantford since being traded earlier this season. The opening five minutes were a cautious start, as both teams looked to generate the first official shot on goal.

Cooper Dennis had an early chance as he tried to walk in on Generals netminder Jaden Cholette, but the goaltender turned him aside. Moments later, Jake O'Brien attempted to set up Marek Vanacker on the backdoor, but the pass just missed connecting. Brantford continued to apply pressure in the Oshawa zone, with O'Brien getting another look before Moore came up with a key defensive block. The Bulldogs eventually broke through at 8:38 to open the scoring and take a 1-0 lead. Zack Sandhu found Jett Luchanko in open space, and Luchanko fired the initial shot before O'Brien jumped on the rebound and jammed home his 20th of the season. Oshawa responded by registering their first shot on goal shortly after, as Onni Kalto fired a long drive, but Bulldogs netminder David Egorov made the save to keep Brantford in front keeping the hosts up after 20.

The Bulldogs came out with jump to start the middle frame, looking to build on their one-goal lead as the Generals pushed back with urgency in search of an equalizer. After Matthew Wang laid a hit on Jake O'Brien, the Bulldogs turned the momentum in their favour and doubled their lead at 2:11.

O'Brien quickly bounced back and set up Nik Rossetto, who hammered home his fifth of the season to give Brantford a 2-0 advantage. The Generals responded and cut the lead in half at 8:38. Sam Roberts fired a shot from the slot that was redirected wide, but Oshawa recovered the puck and Vadim Smirnov found Porter Byrd-Leitner, who buried his eighth of the season to make it 2-1.

Brantford looked to restore their two-goal cushion moments later when Cooper Dennis and Caleb Malhotra broke in on a 2-on- 1. Malhotra's shot narrowly missed crossing the goal line, and Vladimir Dravecky picked up the rebound in the slot, but Jaden Cholette shut the door. At the other end, Luke Posthumus tried to walk in alone, but David Egorov came up with the glove save. Luca Testa later generated a chance off the rush, firing a drive that Cholette turned aside. Jake O'Brien then found Marek Vanacker out front, and Cholette made the initial stop before sprawling to deny Vanacker on the rebound as well. Jett Luchanko followed with a backhand chance of his own but was also turned aside. Oshawa continued to push late in the frame and found the equalizer at 17:46. Matthew Wang set up Aiden O'Donnell, who picked the corner perfectly for his 11th of the season, sending the Generals to the locker room tied 2-2 after 40 minutes.

Brantford controlled the pace in the final frame, generating chance after chance as they looked to put the game out of reach. Luca Testa fired an early drive with Gabriel Frasca waiting on the doorstep, but the Bulldogs were unable to convert. The Bulldogs headed to their first power play of the night and made it count at 6:50. Caleb Malhotra found Jett Luchanko in open space, and Luchanko quickly fed Jake O'Brien, who hammered home his 21st of the season and second of the game to give Brantford a 3-2 lead. Oshawa attempted to answer back as Ben Cormier fired a drive on goal, but David Egorov came up with the glove save. Brantford then added an insurance marker at 11:51 to extend their lead to 4-2. Cooper Dennis unloaded a blast from the blue line, and Charlie Paquette got a piece of it out front to redirect it home for his 26th of the season. The Bulldogs continued to press offensively, with Marek Vanacker setting up Luchanko for another chance, but Cholette steered the shot up and over the net. The Generals pulled their goaltender in the final moments for the extra attacker, but Egorov shut the door one last time, turning aside a late drive from Lucas Moore to secure a 4-2 Bulldogs victory.

Brantford returns to action on Saturday, February 21, as they begin a road trip out east with a visit to Barrie to take on the Colts at Sadlon Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m.







