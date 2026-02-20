Attack Suffer 4-3 Loss in Shootout

Published on February 19, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Another final meeting in the 2025/26 season for the Attack, this time against the Barrie Colts on Thursday night at the Sadlon Arena. Halting to a 4-3 end score after playing through regulation, overtime and a shootout, the Attack would fall to the Colts. None however could look past the 60 shots Attack goaltender Trenten Bennett faced, earning him the first star of the game.

A quiet first half of the opening period with no score up on the board. The Attack would push into Colt territory for a few strong lines, with Barrie answering back in even strength. An opening goal by Barrie Colts' Joe Salandra would be answered by the Attack's Forward Easton Mikus. getting a quick one timer in before the end of the period. Under five remaining in the frame and Owen Sound had another quick bounce up their sleeves. Jared Langdon with a quick fired puck helped to lead the Bears to a 2-1 lead late in the period.

Right into the second period the Attack were quick to put pressure on the Colts' defence in the Barrie zone. Bennett would get a piece of the puck as the Colts gained possession of the puck. More end-to-end action played in the period would see multiple turnovers. While the Attack were on a power play mid way through the period, Tristan Delisle would pounce on a bouncing puck, knocking in a goal for Owen Sound, marking the Attack's third unanswered goal of the game. Barrie Colts would answer late in the frame with a goal by Jaiden Newton, bringing the score within one.

Colts would win the opening faceoff into the third period gaining possession of the puck, leading to Nicholas Desiderio tying the game up 3-3. After a grilling overtime and a shootout, Emil Hemming and Cole Beaudoin would bring Barrie to a victory during the one-on-one race to the goaltenders.

