Playoff Push Heads to Erie as the Attack Face the Otters

February 26, 2026

The Owen Sound Attack will head to Erie this weekend to finish off the season series with the Otters in a double header. Saturday's game will be a 7pm start and Sunday's is a 4pm start. The Attack have gotten a point in each of their last three games, a shootout loss in Barrie, shutout win over Brampton, and an overtime loss to Oshawa, and will look to continue getting key points this weekend in Erie.

HEAD TO HEAD:

This weekend we will see the last two meetings between the Attack and the Otters, with the two sides splitting the first four matchups, the Attack taking the first two games and the Otters the most recent two. Both of these teams come into this game hoping to find the win column as they have each lost four of their last five games as we come towards the end of the season.

SCOUTING THE ATTACK (21-29-3-5)

The Attack currently sit 21-29-3-5 and are 1-5-2-2 in their last 10 games. The Attack come into this weekend getting points in their last three games. To do so they will be looking to continue their high power offensive attack as they currently sit in 8th for goals for and will turn to their top performers, Pierce Mbuyi (29-33-62), Tristan Delisle (27-25-52), Harry Nansi (12-38-50), Cole Zurawski (23-20-43) and Nicholas Sykora (19-20-39) to lead the offence. The Attack will count on goaltenders Trenten Bennett (7 W, 4.10 GAA and 0.896 SAV%) and Matthew Koprowski (4 W, 4.32 GAA, 0.873 SAV%, and 1 SO) to shut the door this week. The Attack look to continued success with their fifth ranked power play, which is clicking at a 25% rate.

DRAFTED ATTACK:

Among two players drafted to the NHL, Trenten Bennett (New Jersey Devils) and Harry Nansi (Toronto Maple Leafs) who were both taken in the 2025 NHL Draft. The future is now for the Attack with 6 players ranked in the NHL Central Scouting midterm rankings for North American Skaters for the 2026 NHL Draft; Pierce Mbuyi (44th), Cole Zurawski (47th), Wesley Royston (51st) Elliot Arnett (127th), Julian Brown (197th) and Nicholas Sykora (221st).

NCAA COMMITTED ATTACK:

The Attack currently have 12 players on their roster committed to play in the NCAA when done playing in the OHL: John Banks (Massachusetts) Trenten Bennett (St. Lawrence), Jake Crawford (Bowling Green), Tristan Delisle (Michigan Tech) Lenny Greenberg (Sacred Heart), Landon Jackman (Quinnipiac), Pierce Mbuyi (Penn State), Noah Roberts (Sacred Heart), Nicholas Sykora (Quinnipiac), Masen Wray (Holy Cross), Braedyn Rogers (Rochester Institute of Technology), and Cole Zurawski (Notre Dame).

SCOUTING THE OTTERS (17-34-3-2)

Coming in to this game the Otters are 17-34-3-2 and sit in last of the Western Conference. The Otters are 2-7-1-0 in their last 10 games and come into this game losing four of their last five. The Otters will be looking to Michael Dec (24-33-57), Andrew Kuzma (16-15-31) and McLean Agrette (8-14-22) to provide an offensive spark, while goaltenders, Noah Erliden (11 W, 3.61 GAA, .895 SAV%), Charlie Burns (5 W, 4.21 GAA, .864 SAV%), and Noah Tegelaar (8 W, 321. GAA, .881 SAV%) will look to stop the Attack offence.

DRAFTED OTTERS:

The Otters have one current player drafted to the NHL, taken in the 2024 NHL Draft, Ty Henry (CHI).

Stay up-to-date on all the action this week by watching live on Rogers Television Georgian Bay (Channel 53), streaming on FloHockey or listening in on 89.3 CFOS Bear Radio.

Sat. Mar. 7, 2026 vs Sarnia Sting, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 14, 2026 vs Guelph Storm, 7pm

Wed. Mar. 18, 2026 vs Flint Firebirds, 7pm

Sat. Mar. 21, 2026 vs Kitchener Rangers, 7pm







