Zhilkin Extends Point Streak in Loss to 67's

February 26, 2026

Saginaw Spirit left wing Dimian Zhilkin (left) vs. the Ottawa 67's

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit met with the Ottawa 67's for their second and final meeting of the season on Thursday night. Dima Zhilkin and Brody Pepoy picked up the goals for the Spirit, with Tyson Ackerman picking up his first career point after assisting on Zhilkin's goal. Despite the offense from Saginaw, the 67's would have 13 different skaters put up points in an 8-2 win.

The 67's opened the scoring after Frankie Marrelli's point shot beat Shurygin for his 10th goal of the season. Filip Ekberg picked up the assist as Ottawa took a 1-0 lead at 2:03.

Sam McCue doubled up for Ottawa, scoring off a one-timer to make it 2-0. David Bedkowski set up the play for the assist as the 67's led 2-0 at 4:26.

The Spirit responded 43 seconds later with Dima Zhilkin tapping in his own rebound for his 33rd goal of the season. Nikita Klepov picked up the primary assist, and rookie defenseman Tyson Ackerman picked up his first career point with the secondary at 5:09.

Brody Pepoy tied the game for the Spirit after he sent in a perfect pass from Juraj Rausa into the open net. Sawyer Schmidt picked up the secondary assist as the Spirit and the 67's stood tied at 2-2 at 7:38.

Ottawa took back the lead after Shaan Kingwell benefited from a few bounces to make it 3-2 for the 67's. Thomas Vandenberg and Frankie Marrelli picked up the assists at 17:24 to take the lead into the second.

After 1: SAG 2 - 3 OTT (Total Shots: 10 - 7)

The 67's extended their lead midway through the second after Spencer Bowes cleaned up a loose puck to make it 4-2 for Ottawa. Jasper Kuhta picked up the primary assist, and Frankie Marrelli picked up his third point of the game with the secondary assist at 11:28.

Jasper Kuhta picked up his second point of the game after he capped off a perfect passing play in the slot for the 67's fifth goal. Ondrej Ruml and David Bedkowski picked up the assists as the Spirit trailed by three at 15:48.

After 2: SAG 2 - 5 OTT (2nd period shots: 5 - 12 Total shots: 15 - 19)

Ottawa extended their lead to open the scoring in the third, with Sam McCue taking advantage of a loose puck for his 15th of the season. Teddy Spitznagel and Kohyn Eshkawkogan picked up the assists as the 67's led 6-2 at 5:01.

Brock Chiarotoni scored his eighth of the season from a wide-angle shot to extend the lead to seven for Ottawa. Kohyn Eshkawkogan and Shaan Kingwell picked up the assists to make it 7-2 at 8:59.

Kohyn Eshkawkogan picked up his third point of the night after he scored a point shot to make it 8-2 for the 67's. Shaan Kingwell and Thomas Vandenberg picked up the assists at 9:50 for Ottawa.

Final: SAG 2 - 8 OTT (3rd period shots 5 - 26, Total shots 20 - 45)

Powerplays: SAG 0/3 OTT 0/4

Goaltenders: SAG: Stepan Shurygin (37 saves, 45 shots) OTT: Ryder Fetterolf (18 saves, 20 shots)

The Spirit play next on Saturday, February 28th, hosting the Peterborough Petes at the Dow Event Center for Hockey for the Homeless Night. Puck drop is 7:05pm.

