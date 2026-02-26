Key Weekend in Frontenacs Chase for Higher Seeding in Eastern Conference Standings Begins Tonight

North Bay, ON - The Kingston Frontenacs are back at it tonight, making the trip to face the North Bay Battalion at 7:00PM in a matchup that carries major implications in the Eastern Conference standings.

It's the second meeting in under a week between these two clubs, and the Frontenacs will look to build off last Friday's commanding 5-1 win over the Battalion. Kingston dictated the pace in that one, getting contributions throughout the lineup and delivering one of their more complete efforts of the stretch run. But with the Fronts chasing North Bay in the standings, tonight's game carries even more weight. A regulation win would not only secure back-to-back victories over the Battalion, but also tighten the gap in the playoff race.

The goaltending decision will be one to watch. Will it be Gavin Betts or Matt Minchak between the pipes? Betts is coming off OHL Goaltender of the Week honours and has been a backbone for Kingston during key stretches during the second half of the season, while Minchak has provided steady, reliable minutes when called upon. With a surging Soo Greyhounds squad waiting tomorrow night in the second half of a back-to-back, the decision could factor into the weekend strategy. Regardless of who gets the nod, both netminders are coming off strong performances and will be ready for the challenge.

Injuries, however, continue to test Kingston's depth. Alex McLean is expected to miss at least this weekend after taking a scary hit into the boards Sunday in Oshawa, leaving another hole in the top six. The Frontenacs are still without Jack Dever as well, though he's inching closer to a return. Since the trade deadline, it seems as though key pieces in Kingston's forward group have been in and out of the lineup, forcing others to elevate their roles and minutes.

That next man-up mentality will need to be front and center again tonight. With valuable points on the line and a chance to send another message to a divisional rival, the Frontenacs have an opportunity to make a statement in North Bay, and continue their push up the standings.

Players to Watch:

Kingston - Landon Wright (#36): Wright had a big outing over the three games last weekend with 4 goals and 3 assists against three conference rivals, as he now has 13 points over his last 10 games. Wright has really come into his own in the second half of the season as he has become a big piece of the Frontenacs offense. As the push for higher seeding continues for Kingston, Wright will be relied upon heavily down the stretch.

North Bay - Ethan Procyszyn (#21): The captain of the Battalion is leading his team in scoring, and like Wright he also has 13 points in his last 10 games. The Anaheim Ducks prospect has been a key leader for a young Battalion team and has come up huge for his team in key situations on faceoffs and defensive zone plays.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's New Country 98.9 and 98.3 FLY FM. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away. Kingston's New Country 98.9: Listen Live | 98.3 FLY FM: Listen Live







