Petes Lose Shootout Heartbreaker in Windsor
Published on February 26, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Peterborough Petes News Release
Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye vs. the Windsor Spitfires
(Peterborough Petes, Credit: Isabella Ruccolo)
(Windsor, ON) - On Thursday, February 26, the Peterborough Petes began their three game road trip in Windsor, taking on the Windsor Spitfires. Matthew Soto scored in the third period to tie the game, but Windsor would ultimately win in a shootout by a score of 4-3.
Kieron Walton led the way for the Petes, scoring and adding an assist, while Aiden Young picked up two assists. Calum Hartnell and Matthew Soto scored, with Holden Carter and Brennan Faulkner grabbing an assist each. Easton Rye made 32 saves in the loss.
Game Recap:
First Period:
Windsor Goal (8:23) - Jakub Fibigr (10), Assists - Anthony Cristoforo (35), Caden Harvey (18)
Windsor Goal (9:26) - Liam Greentree (28), Assists - Carson Woodall (49), Conor Walton (9)
Second Period:
Peterborough Goal (4:59) - Kieron Walton (37), Assist - Aiden Young (27)
Peterborough Goal (8:47) - Calum Hartnell (2), Assists - Kieron Walton (42), Holden Carter (3)
Windsor Goal (12:18) - Liam Greentree (29), Assist - AJ Spellacy (13)
Third Period:
Peterborough Goal (9:21) - Matthew Soto (18), Assists - Brennan Faulkner (16), Aiden Young (28)
Overtime Period:
No Score
Shootout:
PBO - Leon Kolarik (No Goal)
WSR - Liam Greentree (Goal)
PBO - Kieron Walton (No Goal)
WSR - Ethan Belchetz (No Goal)
PBO - Adam Novotný (No Goal)
The Petes are back in action on Saturday, February 28, when they travel to Saginaw to take on the Saginaw Spirit. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at the Dow Event Center. The game will be broadcast live on YourTV Peterborough, Freq 90.5, and FloHockey.
Images from this story
|
Peterborough Petes defenceman Garrett Frazer
(Isabella Ruccolo)
|
Peterborough Petes defenceman Calum Hartnell and goaltender Easton Rye
(Isabella Ruccolo)
|
Peterborough Petes goaltender Easton Rye vs. the Windsor Spitfires
(Isabella Ruccolo)
