With the Greyhounds on Tap, Frontenacs Need a Quick Rebound Tonight

Published on February 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Sault Ste. Marie - The Kingston Frontenacs hit the road tonight, taking on the Soo Greyhounds at 7:07PM in Sault Ste. Marie, looking to even the season series after a narrow 5-4 shootout loss back on September 26th. The Greyhounds have been a strong team all season, and Kingston knows this one will be a hard fought battle from the opening puck drop.

Captain Vann Williamson has been a standout since taking over the captaincy after the trade deadline, leading by example both on and off the ice. Last night, the 19-year-old defenseman continued that trend with a pair of primary assists, showing the confidence and poise that have made him a true leader for the young Frontenacs squad. His presence on the blue line will be critical tonight as Kingston battles a deep and talented Greyhounds roster.

Speaking of which, Marco Mignosa has been the driving force for Soo, racking up 77 points this season, good for fourth in the OHL, and Kingston will need to be aware of his positioning and playmaking at all times. That said, the Frontenacs' depth stepped up impressively in last night's 4-3 loss despite the absence of their entire top line of Kieren Dervin, Alex McLean, and Jack Dever. Tomas Pobezal had a goal and an assist, Adam Kelly found the back of the net, and Alex Misiak also contributed a goal. That kind of secondary scoring will need to come through again tonight against a surging Greyhounds team.

With leadership from Williamson, contributions from the supporting cast, and a focus on neutralizing the Greyhounds' top talent, Kingston will aim to come away with a big win on the road and send a message that they're ready to compete with anyone in the Eastern Conference.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.