Barrie Colts Clinch Central Division with Overtime Win in Sarnia

Published on February 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts opened their road swing Friday night with a hard-fought matchup at the Progressive Auto Sales Arena in Sarnia, Ontario, taking home a thrilling overtime victory. The win marks the Colts' 41st of the season and their 22nd road victory.

The first period was scoreless and physical, with both teams battling in all three zones. Midway through the frame, goaltender Arvin Jaswal made a pivotal penalty shot save to keep the game level and set the tone for Barrie's strong defensive effort.

The second period tested the Colts' resilience as they spent extended stretches shorthanded due to multiple penalties. Despite the pressure, the penalty kill held, and Jaswal continued to anchor the team with a composed performance. Sixteen minutes into the period, Cole Beaudoin opened the scoring with a precise net-front tip, assisted by Kashawn Aitcheson and Evan Passmore, giving Barrie a 1-0 lead.

After a scoreless third period, Sarnia pulled within one with a late goal to force overtime. Just minutes into the extra frame, Cole Beaudoin struck again, scoring the decisive goal to secure the win for Barrie. The victory also clinches the Central Division Title, a testament to the team's consistency, grit, and depth throughout the season.

Arvin Jaswal's standout performance, saving a total of 22 shots and earning third-star honours, along with Beaudoin's two timely goals, were central to the win, highlighting a complete team effort on both ends of the ice.

The Colts look to continue their winning streak tomorrow night against Windsor before returning home to face Brampton next week. Fans can catch game highlights on the Barrie Colts YouTube channel.







