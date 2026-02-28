Spitfires Crush Knights in London 6-1

Published on February 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







The Windsor Spitfires delivered a dominant performance Friday night at Canada Life Place, exploding for four goals in the second period and adding a late marker to skate away with a decisive 6-1 victory over the London Knights.

Windsor set the tone early as captain Liam Greentree opened the scoring just 3:27 into the first period, finishing off a strong shift to give the Spitfires the early edge. London answered midway through the frame to even things at 1-1, but that would be the only blemish on Windsor's night.

The second period belonged entirely to the Spitfires.

Ethan Belchetz restored the lead at 6:36 before Greentree struck twice more in quick succession, completing a natural hat trick and putting Windsor firmly in control. The Spitfires continued to press, with Alex Pharand adding to the surge as Windsor built a commanding multi-goal cushion heading into the third.

From there, the Spitfires tightened defensively and smothered the Knights' attack. Windsor did not allow a shot on goal in the final 20 minutes, showcasing a structured and disciplined team effort to close out the rivalry matchup.

AJ Spellacy capped off the night with the game's final goal, extending the lead to 6-1 and punctuating a statement road win.

Between the pipes, Joey Costanzo was steady, turning aside 14 shots to secure the victory.

By the Numbers

Liam Greentree: 3 goals (hat trick)

AJ Spellacy: 1 goal, 1 assist

Jack Nesbitt: 2 assists

Windsor: 6 goals, 22 shots

London: 1 goal, 14 shots

Power Play: Windsor 0/1 | London 0/0

The Spitfires finished the night with 13 total points and controlled the contest from start to finish, delivering a convincing win in one of the OHL's fiercest rivalries.

Windsor now turns its attention to the next test tomorrow night vs the Barrie Colts as they continue to push forward down the stretch. Limited seats are still available.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.