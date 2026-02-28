Spitfires Crush Knights in London 6-1
Published on February 27, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
The Windsor Spitfires delivered a dominant performance Friday night at Canada Life Place, exploding for four goals in the second period and adding a late marker to skate away with a decisive 6-1 victory over the London Knights.
Windsor set the tone early as captain Liam Greentree opened the scoring just 3:27 into the first period, finishing off a strong shift to give the Spitfires the early edge. London answered midway through the frame to even things at 1-1, but that would be the only blemish on Windsor's night.
The second period belonged entirely to the Spitfires.
Ethan Belchetz restored the lead at 6:36 before Greentree struck twice more in quick succession, completing a natural hat trick and putting Windsor firmly in control. The Spitfires continued to press, with Alex Pharand adding to the surge as Windsor built a commanding multi-goal cushion heading into the third.
From there, the Spitfires tightened defensively and smothered the Knights' attack. Windsor did not allow a shot on goal in the final 20 minutes, showcasing a structured and disciplined team effort to close out the rivalry matchup.
AJ Spellacy capped off the night with the game's final goal, extending the lead to 6-1 and punctuating a statement road win.
Between the pipes, Joey Costanzo was steady, turning aside 14 shots to secure the victory.
By the Numbers
Liam Greentree: 3 goals (hat trick)
AJ Spellacy: 1 goal, 1 assist
Jack Nesbitt: 2 assists
Windsor: 6 goals, 22 shots
London: 1 goal, 14 shots
Power Play: Windsor 0/1 | London 0/0
The Spitfires finished the night with 13 total points and controlled the contest from start to finish, delivering a convincing win in one of the OHL's fiercest rivalries.
Windsor now turns its attention to the next test tomorrow night vs the Barrie Colts as they continue to push forward down the stretch. Limited seats are still available.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 27, 2026
- Barrie Colts Clinch Central Division with Overtime Win in Sarnia - Barrie Colts
- Rangers Use Six-Goal Second Period to Flush the Fish in Kitchener - Kitchener Rangers
- Generals End Road Stint with Loss to Bulldogs - Oshawa Generals
- Frontenacs Youth Leads Kingston to 6-3 Win - Kingston Frontenacs
- Spitfires Defeat Knights 6-1 In Friday Knight Matchup - London Knights
- Spitfires Crush Knights in London 6-1 - Windsor Spitfires
- With the Greyhounds on Tap, Frontenacs Need a Quick Rebound Tonight - Kingston Frontenacs
- Max Delisle Named OHL Midwest Division Academic Player of the Month for February - Owen Sound Attack
- Gerry DiCunzolo Named East Division Academic Player of the Month - Peterborough Petes
- OHL Announces Academic Players of the Month for February - OHL
- Game Preview: Brampton Steelheads at Kitchener Rangers - February 27th, 2026 - Kitchener Rangers
- IceDogs Outlast Otters in Shootout Win - Niagara IceDogs
- Generals, Bulldogs Clash for Second Time in Nine Days - Oshawa Generals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.