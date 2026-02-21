Spitfires Fall to Rangers 3-0
Windsor Spitfires News Release
The Spitfires were shut out for the first time in February, falling 3-0 to the Rangers Friday night in front of 7,149 at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.
After a scoreless opening frame, Kitchener struck twice in the second period to seize control. Weston Cameron opened the scoring at 2:17, and Dylan Edwards doubled the lead late in the frame at 18:17. The Rangers added an empty-netter at 17:18 of the third to seal the win.
Windsor generated chances throughout the night, but Christian Kirsch turned aside all 26 shots he faced to earn first-star honours. Joey Costanzo stopped 23 of 25 shots in 56:59 of work before Kitchener's late empty-net goal.
Both teams went 0-for-3 on the power play in a tightly officiated contest that saw six penalty minutes assessed to each side. Windsor's penalty kill was perfect, while the Spitfires were unable to break through on their three man-advantage opportunities.
Despite a strong push in the third period - outshooting the Rangers 9-7 - the Spitfires couldn't solve Kirsch, who closed the door to preserve the shutout.
Final Score
Windsor 0 - Kitchener 3
Shots
Windsor 26 - Kitchener 26
Power Play
Windsor 0/3
Kitchener 0/3
Windsor will look to regroup in their next outing on Sunday at home vs. Flint. Puck drop is set for 4:05PM
