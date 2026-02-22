Schouten Scores Third as Otters Fall to Rangers Behind Edwards' Three-Point Night

Published on February 21, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Erie, Pennsylvania - The Erie Otters would return to home ice Saturday as they would cap their weekend off with the season's final meeting with the Kitchener Rangers. Coming off of a tough OT loss Friday, Erie would look to end the weekend on a high note and pick up three of four possible points against a Midwest Division rival.

The contest would begin with both teams looking for chances as the Rangers would hope to begin the game on the front foot. It took just over a minute for the Rangers to find the back of the net as on the power play it would be Sam O'Reilly (PPG, 24) would strike to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead. The remainder of the period would play out quite evenly as the Otters would begin to grow into the game and find some chances of their own. As the offenses tried to strike, it would be goaltenders Noah Erliden and Jason Schuabel to step up and keep the game at 1-0 as it would roll into the second period with the score at 1-0 in favor of the Rangers. Shots on goal would favor Kitchener 15-12 through 20 minutes of play.

In the second, the period would begin with a major penalty assessed to Otters defenseman Julius Saari for a check to the head, leaving Erie with four defenseman for the remainder of the game. The ensuing power play would see the Otters start well on the kill, drawing a penalty and bringing it to an end. Toward the middle of the frame it would be forwards Jake Murray and Andrew Vermeulen to drop the gloves and bring the EIA crowd to its feet. Just under two minutes later, on a 5-on-3 following the scrap it would be Dylan Edwards (PPG, 32) to mark his final regular season game at the EIA with a goal as he would extend the Rangers' lead to 2-0. Right after the goal, another scrap would break out as Luc Plante would drop the gloves with Rangers' forward Gabriel Chiarot with Plante receiving the instigator penalty. A high-sticking penalty would put Kitchener on a 5-on-3 which they would capitalize on as Jack Pridham (PPG, 36) would find the back of the net to make it a 3-0 lead in favor of the Rangers. The second period would come to an end with a Kitchener penalty following a scrum leading to two minutes of Otters power play time heading into the third period. Rangers hanging onto a 3-0 lead and leading 29-19 in shots on goal.

The third period would be quite cagey with Erie trying to get back in the game. The third would see the physicallity ramp-up though with less penalties than the previous two frames. Goaltending would once again steal the show as Erliden and Schaubel would continue to make key saves to keep the game locked at 3-0. Erie would find themselves a lifeline toward the mid-point of the frame as a scramble in front of the net would see Jackson Schouten (3) push the puck past the line to make it a 3-1 game following a lengthy review and unsuccessful coaches challenge from the Rangers. Erie would push forward following this moment but once again be turned away. A few post hits and a late penalty would give the Rangers the chance to put the game to bed as they would escape the Erie Insurance Arena with a key 3-1 win giving them cushion at the top of the Western Conference standings. Final shots would favor Kitchener 41-26.

