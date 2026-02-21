Game Day, Game 57, Firebirds vs Wolves - 7 p.m.

Flint Firebirds News Release







Dort Financial Center

Flint, Michigan

7 p.m.

Watch (FloHockey) | Listen (US 103.1 FM)

LAST TIME OUT: Flint finished its three-game road trip with a 5-0 win over the Oshawa Generals on Monday afternoon at the Tribute Communities Centre. Jacob Battaglia scored twice and Mason Vaccari made 19 saves in the shutout victory.

HE'S LIGHTING THE LAMP: Kevin He scored once again Monday afternoon in Oshawa and now has goals in nine straight games. He has scored 14 times in those games, which is longest goal-scoring streak in the OHL this season and in franchise history. Since his Flint debut on Dec. 31, He has 19 goals and 13 assists for 32 points in 20 games, which is the third most in the league in that span.

THREE-HEADED MONSTER: The Firebirds are the only team in the league with three players in the top-12 in goals this season. Nathan Aspinall leads the entire OHL in points with 77 and ranks 12th in goals with 28. Kevin He has posted 33 goals on the campaign, which puts him fourth in the league. Jimmy Lombardi has a career-high 29 goals along with 32 helpers, and is 10th in the OHL in goals scored.

BATTAGLIA FOR 100: Jacob Battaglia scored twice on Monday and recorded his 100th career OHL goal. It was his first mult-goal game in Flint and extended his goal streak to three games. In February, the Flames prospect has six goals and 3 assists and has tallied a point in six of seven games. Battaglia was acquired from Kingston on Jan. 5, and has 13 points in 17 games with the Firebirds.

SPECIAL TEAMS SURGE: The Flint power play has converted in eight of its past nine games. The Firebirds are 12/30,(40%) with a man-advantage over that stretch and have scored multiple power play goals in four of the nine contests. Flint's power play unit is now performing at a 23.8% clip on the year, which is seventh in the OHL this season.

ODDS AND ENDS: Mason Vaccari is now tied for first in the OHL in shutouts this season with four...Flint and Sudbury are a combined 2-38-0-0 when trailing after the 2nd period this year...The Wolves are currently the eight seed in the Eastern Conference standings with 46 points. Sudbury has a seven point advantage over Brampton for the last playoff spot.

UP NEXT: The Firebirds hit the ice on Sunday evening in Windsor against the Spitfires. Puck drop at the WFCU Centre is scheduled for 4:05 p.m.







