Game Day - February 21 - GUE at SOO
Published on February 21, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Guelph Storm News Release
Saturday in Soo country
Visit any of the local bars and restaurants below to watch every Guelph Storm game live! This promotion includes every road and home game, just in case you can't be at the Sleeman Centre in person! Click here for the full list of locations.
Who to Watch - Guelph Storm
Quinn Beauchesne
14th overall pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection
148th overall pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft
Has 27 points (6 goals, 21 assists) in 47 games played this season
Had a goal and an assist, including the game-winning goal, in the team's 3-2 OT win over the Sting
Who to Watch - Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds
Chase Reid
125th overall pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection
Has 47 points (18 goals, 29 assists) in 42 games played this season
Upcoming Home Games:
Wednesday, February 25th, 2026 6:37pm - Kitchener Rangers @ Guelph Storm
Friday, February 27th, 7:07pm - Niagara IceDogs at Guelph Storm
Individual game tickets are available now. To purchase tickets online click here, over the phone by calling 866-STORM-GO, or in person at the Guelph Storm Box Office in the Sports Hall of Game Hallway of the Sleeman Centre.
Stay connected with us on Facebook, X, and Instagram, for future updates! Download the Guelph Storm app as part of the CHL app for breaking news and exclusive contests.
The 2025-2026 Season is proudly presented by Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars.
Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2026
- Game Day - February 21 - GUE at SOO - Guelph Storm
- Spitfires Fall to Rangers 3-0 - Windsor Spitfires
- Game Preview: Kitchener Rangers at Erie Otters - February 21st, 2026 - Kitchener Rangers
- Game Preview: Saginaw Spirit vs Sarnia Sting - Saginaw Spirit
- Kingston Chasing Down the IceDogs in Huge Saturday Clash - Kingston Frontenacs
- Game Day, Game 57, Firebirds vs Wolves - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.