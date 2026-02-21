Game Day - February 21 - GUE at SOO

Published on February 21, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Guelph Storm News Release







Saturday in Soo country

Who to Watch - Guelph Storm

Quinn Beauchesne

14th overall pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection

148th overall pick of the Pittsburgh Penguins in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft

Has 27 points (6 goals, 21 assists) in 47 games played this season

Had a goal and an assist, including the game-winning goal, in the team's 3-2 OT win over the Sting

Who to Watch - Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds

Chase Reid

125th overall pick in the 2023 OHL Priority Selection

Has 47 points (18 goals, 29 assists) in 42 games played this season

Upcoming Home Games:

Wednesday, February 25th, 2026 6:37pm - Kitchener Rangers @ Guelph Storm

Friday, February 27th, 7:07pm - Niagara IceDogs at Guelph Storm

