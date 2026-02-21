Barrie Colts Dominate London Knights with 5-1 Win

Published on February 21, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Barrie Colts News Release







The Barrie Colts returned to London and made a statement, taking a commanding 5-1 victory over the London Knights. Beyond the score, this win snapped an eight-plus-year road drought in London and extended Barrie's impressive streak to nine straight wins, solidifying their spot as one of the top competitors.

The Knights struck first just over three minutes in when Brody Cook wired home his fifth of the season. That early spark, however, was all London would see. Barrie responded with intensity and precision, scoring three unanswered goals before the first intermission. Nicholas Desiderio sparked the comeback, quickly followed by Calvin Crombie, and then Brad Gardiner added a thrilling shorthanded goal, giving the Colts a lead.

London battled hard in the second, controlling puck possession and pressuring the Barrie zone. But Arvin Jaswal stood tall in net, and Barrie's penalty kill was unyielding, stopping all six London power-play opportunities and keeping the Colts ahead 3-1.

In the third, Barrie put the game away with two late goals from Joe Salandra, his 10th and 11th of the season. Speed, crisp puck movement, and relentless teamwork defined the final period, completing a full-team effort that left the Knights searching for answers.

With this victory, the Colts not only extend their streak but also look to continue the momentum back at home on Saturday night, ready to defend their ice in front of their fans.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.