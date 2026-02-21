Game Preview: Kitchener Rangers at Erie Otters - February 21st, 2026

Erie, PA - The Rangers return to action across the border tonight in a matchup vs. the Erie Otters. Puck Drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at the Erie Insurance Arena. The Rangers are coming off a massive 3-0 win against the Windsor Spitfires which propelled their lead in the west to three points. It also extends the Rangers home winning streak to nine games and their home point streak to 13 games. The Otters are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss against Oshawa.

TV: Rogers Channel 20 (Kitchener)

Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 467 (Ontario)

Video Stream:  Live on FloHockey

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Last Matchup:

The latest meeting ended in favour of the Blueshirts, as Sam O'Reilly sealed a 4-3 overtime win over the Erie Otters. Luca Romano opened the scoring and later added an assist, while Jack Pridham capitalized on the power play 16 minutes later. Former Rangers player Evan Headrick also found the back of the net, this time for Erie.

Over the Years:

The Rangers still hold the upper hand in the season series winning four times - twice at home and twice on the road. The teams are separated by a wide gap in the standings, with Kitchener leading the Western Conference with 82 points, while the Otters trail with 39. The Rangers have had recent success against the Otters playing to a 18-8-2-1 record over the past five seasons.

RANGERS ROUND UP (38-12-4-2)

The Rangers continue to hold firm atop the Western Conference standings, leading the Windsor Spitfires by three points. Friday's Next Gen Game ended in a convincing 3-0 shutout over Windsor, building momentum heading into tonight's contest.

Weston Cameron, Dylan Edwards and Christian Humphreys accounted for all three goals in the win. Jack Pridham has picked up a point in each of his last two games and is now up to 72 points (35G, 37A) which is good for fifth most in the Ontario Hockey League.

Jason Schaubel looks primed to make his 24th appearance of the season and his fourth against the Otters. Schaubel has played to a 3-0-0-0 record against Erie this season recording a 0.911 save percentage and 2.33 goals against average. The first time NHL draft eligible goaltender is 16-3-2-1 on the season sporting the eighth best goal against average in the OHL at 2.58 and a 0.900 save percentage.

Drafted Rangers:

The Kitchener Rangers have a loaded roster of NHL drafted talent. Among twelve players drafted to the NHL, five were selected in the 2025 NHL Draft: Gabriel Chiarot (Vancouver Canucks), Matthew Hlacar (Toronto Maple Leafs), Andrew MacNiel (Montreal Canadians), Cameron Reid (Nashville Predators), and Luca Romano (New York Islanders). The other six players were taken in 2024: Luke Ellinas (Ottawa Senators), Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Christian Kirsch (San Jose Sharks), Sam O'Reilly (Tampa Bay Lightning via EDM), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), and Jared Woolley (Los Angeles Kings). Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators) was selected in 2023.

SCOUTING THE ERIE OTTERS (17-33-3-2)

The Otters are currently last in the Western Conference standings with 38 total points on the year and they are 3-6-1-0 in their last 10 games. The Otters are coming off a 4-3 overtime loss against Oshawa Friday night. Michael Dec extended his team lead in points to 42 with an assist. Ulysses Lombardi picked up 2 helpers as well.

Michael Dec is currently both the team leader in points and goals, although having only played 39 games this year, he currently has 42 (21g 21a) on the year. Callum Hughes (9), Michael D'Alessio (1), and Kayden Edwards (6) accounted for the regulation goals.

The Otters earlier in the season shipped off some older players including a deal that sent current Ranger Dylan Edwards to Kitchener. They have two players ranked in the most recent NHL midterm central scouting list. Defenceman Lucas Ambrosio is ranked 82nd and winger Kase Kamzik is ranked 208th amongst North American skaters.

Broadcast Coverage:

Saturday's game against the Erie Otters will be televised on Rogers TV (Channel 20). It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 467 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on FloHockey. Additionally, fans can listen to Saturday's action on the radio on 570 NewsRadio Kitchener.

UP NEXT:

The Blueshirts head into another busy week, with games scheduled for Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, beginning with a showdown against the Guelph Storm in the Royal City. Puck drop is set for 6:37 p.m. at the Sleeman Centre.







