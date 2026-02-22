Minchak Stops 43, Frontenacs Lose 4-3 in Overtime

Published on February 21, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, ON - After a big 5-1 win over the North Bay Battalion on Friday night, the Frontenacs had under 24 hours to get set for their next matchup as the Niagara IceDogs were in Kingston on Saturday afternoon in a 4:05PM start. The Frontenacs are chasing down the IceDogs for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference standings. A win over the IceDogs would bring Kingston to just one point behind Niagara heading into Sunday's matchup in Oshawa.

Niagara came out of the gates flying after getting trounced 7-1 on Friday night in Ottawa, putting their foot on the gas against a Frontenacs team that seemed a bit slow after the drop of the puck. After Riley Patterson rang one off the post early, Hayden Reid would find the back of the net less than five minutes into the opening frame to give the IceDogs a 1-0 lead.

The Ice Dogs kept it coming, as they would fire 16 total shots towards Matt Minchak in the Kingston net but Minchak and the Frontenacs were able to keep it a one goal game after twenty minutes.

Whatever head coach Troy Mann said in the locker room during the first intermission clearly inspired the black and gold, as the Fronts quickly tied the game thanks to a goal from Nolan Buttar on a new look fourth line that brought the energy all night long. Buttar took an Andre Mondoux pass and fired the puck into the top corner to tie the game up.

Only a minute and a half later, Landon Wright broke in on goal and was denied by Charlie Robertson, but he collected his own rebound and gave Kingston the 2-1 lead; quickly flipping the script on the IceDogs.

Things turned quickly for the Frontenacs after the second Wright goal. Alex Misiak was assessed a double minor for high-sticking, sending the IceDogs to the power play. Riley Patterson would score his 33rd of the season over Minchak's shoulder. Later in the period, Patterson would score the game-tying goal, sending the game to overtime. Niagara would claim the extra point courtesy of Hayden Reid. The Frontenacs would fall to the IceDogs by a final score of 4-3.

The Frontenacs now hit the road and head to Oshawa Sunday to wrap up the weekend against the Generals.







