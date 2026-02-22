Harmer Scores Two Late, Spirit Rally Falls Short against Sarnia

Published on February 21, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit center Carson Harmer vs. the Saginaw Sting

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit hosted the Sarnia Sting for their fourth meeting of the season, falling 7-4 at home on Saturday night. Matthew Manza led the Sting in offense, scoring his first career hat trick and picking up two assists for a five-point game. Nikita Klepov picked up three points for the Spirit, and Carson Harmer scored back-to-back goals late in the third.

The Sting opened the scoring late in the first after Chase Gaughan capitalized on a broken play in the Spirit end for his third goal of the season. Matthew Manza and Hunter Solomon picked up the assists as the Sting led 1-0 at 15:53.

The Spirit responded on the power play after Jacob Cloutier fired in a one-timer at the end of a passing play for his 14th goal this year. Nikita Klepov and Levi Harper picked up the assignment as the Spirit tied it with 13 seconds left in the first.

After 1: SAG 1 - 1 SAR (Total Shots: 13 - 6)

Easton Walos restored the one-goal lead for the Sting on the power play, scooping up the rebound for the Sting's second goal. Alessandro Di Iorio picked up the primary assist, and Matthew Manza picked up the secondary for his second point of the game at 8:13.

The Sting extended their lead to two after Ben Pickell fired in a rocket from the slot for his 20th of the season. Tyler Challenger found Pickell in the slot for the primary assist, and Liam Beamish had the secondary to make it 3-1 at 8:34.

Matthew Manza picked up his third point of the game after a beautiful passing play on the power play left him alone in front of the net to make it 4-1. Alessandro Di Iorio and Ben Pickell each picked up their second points of the game with the assists at 16:25.

After 2: SAG 1 - 4 SAR (2nd period shots: 4 - 11Total shots: 17 - 17)

Nikita Klepov opened in the scoring in the third period after he fired in a one-timer on the power play for the Spirit. Levi Harper picked up his second point of the game after setting up the one-timer, and Egor Barabanov picked up the secondary assist to make it 4-2 at 8:08.

The Sting struck again on the power play after Matthew Manza forced a loose puck in for his fourth point of the game. Easton Walos and Jack Van Volsen picked up the assists as the Sting restored the three-goal lead at 11:30.

With the net empty, the Saginaw Spirit cut the lead to two after Dima Zhilkin sent it down low for Carson Harmer to bury. Nikita Klepov picked up his third point of the game with the secondary assist at 15:04.

Dima Zhilkin again set up Carson Harmer again with the net pulled to make it a one-goal game. Levi Harper picked up the secondary assist to make it 5-4 at 16:25.

Ben Pickell scored the empty-netter at 17:55 to restore the two-goal lead for the Sting at 6-4 before Matthew Manza completed the hat trick, scoring in the empty net to ice it for the Sting at 19:11.

Final: SAG 4 - 7 SAR (3rd period shots 25 - 10, Total shots 42 - 27)

Powerplays: SAG 2/2 SAR 3/4

Goaltenders: SAG: Stepan Shurygin (20 saves, 25 shots) SAR: Patrick Quinlan (38 saves, 42 shots)

The Spirit play next Sunday night, hosting the Guelph Storm at the Dow Event Center. Puck drop is at 5:30.

