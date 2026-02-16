Pepoy Scores Lone Goal in 7-1 Loss to the Spitfires

Published on February 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit News Release







Windsor, Ont. - The Saginaw Spirit faced off against the Windsor Spitfires for their eighth and final time this season on Monday afternoon. Brody Pepoy scored Saginaw's lone goal late in regulation. Liam Greentree had a three-point night with two goals and an assist, and Joey Costanzo stopped 19 of 20 for the Spitfires.

The Spitfires opened the scoring after Andrew Robinson tipped in a pass from Ethan Garden to take an early lead. Beksultan Makysh picked up the secondary assist as the Spits led 1-0 at 5:44.

Cole Davis extended the lead for the Spitfires after he fired in his 18th of the season, low blocker side on Stepan Shurygin. Caden Harvey and Carson Woodall picked up the assists as the Spitfires led by two at 16:54.

After 1: SAG 0 - 2 WSR (Total Shots: 8 - 7)

The Spitfires scored their third straight after John McLaughlin capitalized on a turnover for his eighth of the season. McLaughlin scored unassisted at 2:44 to give the Spitfires a three-goal lead.

Liam Greentree scored his 26th goal of the season after he found space between the dots for Windsor's fourth unanswered goal. Jakub Fibigr and Nathan Villeneuve picked up the assists as the Spitfires took a 4-0 lead at 6:14.

The Spitfires capitalized late in the second on the powerplay for their fifth of the game, with Carson Woodall picking up his second point of the game with a goal from the blue line. Liam Greentree and Anthony Cristoforo picked up the assists as the Spits led 5-0 at 19:15.

After 2: SAG 0 - 4 WSR (2nd period shots: 9 - 8 Total shots: 17 - 15)

The Saginaw Spirit exchanged goaltender Stepan Shurygin for Kaleb Papineau to start the period.

The Spitfires picked up their sixth of the game after Ethan Beltchetz set up Jack Nesbitt for his 17th of the season off the rush. Anthony Cristoforo picked up his second point of the game with the secondary assist to make it 6-0 at 4:50

Liam Greentree picked up his second of the game after he went coast to coast to snap the Spitfires' seventh goal of the game at 14:16. Wyatt Kennedy and Andrew Robinson picked up the assists as the Windsor Spitfires led 7-0 late in the third.

Brody Pepoy fired in a snap shot for his 13th goal of the season to snap the shutout, scoring with 46 seconds left in the third to put Saginaw on the board. Xander Velliaris picked up the primary assist as the Spirit fell on the road 7-1.

Final: SAG 1 - 7 WSR (3rd period shots 3 - 8, Total shots 20 - 23)

Powerplays: SAG 0/4 WSR 2/2

Goaltenders: SAG: Stepan Shurygin (10 saves, 15 shots), Kaleb Papineau (6 saves, 8 shots) WSR: Joey Costanzo (19 saves, 20 shots)

The Spirit play again on Thursday, February 19th, hosting the Sudbury Wolves at the Dow Event Center. Puck drop is at 7:05pm.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.