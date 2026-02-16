Generals Fall to Firebirds on Family Day

Published on February 16, 2026 under Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals hoped to take two straight at the TCC this weekend, but were handed a 5-0 loss to the tough Flint Firebirds on Family Day.

Not a lot of changes were made to the Generals' lineup today, but Tyler Hinde did slide back in while Matthew Humphries made his fifth straight start.

Flint would open the scoring a little over five minutes in with former North Bay Battalion winger Ihnat Pazii ripping his own second-chance shot under Humphries' blocker. Pazii's 13th of the season and seventh since joining the Firebirds would be the only marker of the first.

Oshawa started the middle frame with a big penalty kill, but Flint converted immediately after to go up by two with former Frontenac Jacob Battaglia tapping home Christopher Thibodeau's feed wide open on the backdoor. It was Battaglia's eighth tally with the Firebirds.

The Flint lead would grow to four with two more goals on the man-advantage before the end of the second. Darian Anderson first got in front of Humphries and tipped home Urban Podrekar's floater from the point, then Battaglia doubled down roofing Josh Colosimo's feed from in tight.

Though they spent most of the middle 20 on the penalty kill, the Generals showed some fight before the end of the frame but were still in a big hole going to the third.

Hopes of a comeback would evaporate early in the third after Kevin He took a feed from Thibodeau on a two-on-one rush, went to the net and slid it through Humphries for his 33rd on the year and 19th in 20 games since joining Flint.

The Firebirds were able to shut it down from there and play for their netminder Mason Vaccari, who earned his fourth shutout of the season. Flint moves to 37-14-3-2 on the season and keeps pace with the Windsor and Kitchener for the top seed in the Western Conference.

Flint's trade acquisitions throughout the season led the way for them today with Ihnat Pazii opening the scoring, Jacob Battaglia netting two and Kevin He adding his 14th goal in his last nine games.

As for the Generals, they once again could not solve Flint's tough defensive structure as well as Mason Vaccari, who stopped all 45 shots Oshawa threw his way in his two games against them this season.

Looking ahead, the Gens hit the road for two against the Brantford Bulldogs Wednesday night and the Erie Otters on Friday before returning home Sunday, February 22nd to face the Kingston Frontenacs. For single-game tickets, click here.

1st Period Scoring:

FLNT 1st Goal: Ihnat Pazii (13) from Rylan Fellinger at 5:09

2nd Period Scoring:

FLNT 2nd Goal: Jacob Battaglia (22) from Christopher Thibodeau and Dryden Allen at 5:58

FLNT 3rd Goal (PP): Darian Anderson (17) from Urban Podrekar and Jimmy Lombardi at 8:31

FLNT 4th Goal (PP): Jacob Battaglia (23) from Josh Colosimo and Nathan Aspinall at 14:11

3rd Period Scoring:

FLNT 5th Goal: Kevin He (33) from Christopher Thibodeau and James Paul at 6:11

FLNT Power Play: 2/4

OSH Power Play: 0/2

Mason Vaccari (FLNT): 19 saves on 19 shots

Matthew Humphries (OSH): 24 saves on 29 shots







Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.